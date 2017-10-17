One Step Vending, Corp. Announces a New Division in the Company Focusing on Multi-Billion Dollar CDB Products Sales and Online Market

HARRISON, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - One Step Vending, Corp. ( OTC PINK : KOSK), a holdings company specializing in market disruptive acquisitions with an emphasis on the self-serve vending market, after the recent agreement with Hemp Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP), for the placement of CBD products in Micro Markets network, announces the Company's decision to direct its focus on multi-billion dollar CBD products marketing and sales online as well.

As hemp and marijuana-derived CBD products constitute an emerging industry with rapid growth and a multi-billion dollar market, the Company decided to dedicate part of its resources to the creation of an e-shop for the marketing and sale of selected CBD products online. The Company is already in discussions with manufacturers of CBD consumer products and is also exploring the potential to develop its own line under its own brand as revealed in previous press releases. Along with the San Diego Micro Markets on-the-spot network, the e-shop will be the vehicle for the online sale of CBD products.

Currently, the One Step Vending team after extensive market research develops its marketing strategy and works with its consultants and associates that are pioneers in the hemp and marijuana industry in the US. Also, the team works on the brand identity and the e-shop design and development which will be revealed in future press releases upon completion.

The Company aims to seize this emerging industry momentum as the legislation in both the United States and the European States becomes more and more favorable for hemp and marijuana-derived retail products for mass-consumption.

"We are excited for the new developments in the Company as this recently added direction for online sales of cannabinoid consumer products will amplify the scope and scale of our operations and accelerate growth for the Company and its investors," said Chief Executive Officer of One Step Vending Corp. Daniel Garfinkel.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. The Company has prioritized the development of Micro-Markets which are displacing vending machines with a small convenience store in thousands of offices across the Country, this transition will change the $7 billion vending industry by igniting growth in revenues and delivering fresher high-value products to meet new consumer demand.

For more information, visit http://www.onestepvending.com

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., a provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology in the area of San Diego, California.

For more information, visit http://www.sdmicromarkets.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.