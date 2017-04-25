One Step Vending, Corp. Appoints Director of Business

Vending industry veteran, Mark Bentley, will assist implementation of Company's rapid growth strategy

HARRISON, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - One Step Vending, Corp. ( OTC PINK : KOSK), a holding Company specializing in self-serve vending for consumer products, has hired Mark Bentley as its new Director of Business in its subsidiary company CRS-Micro Markets, Corp.

Mark joins One Step Vending with 15 years in the vending industry as an operator, supplier, and manufacturer.

His diverse expertise and relationships will be applied to build and grow profitable business with self-service in food and beverage, micro market locations and other strategic partners.

"One Step Vending is leading innovation in our field and I am thrilled to be joining this team of forward thinking professionals," commented Mark Bentley. "Micro markets are the logical next step for vending, as the customers get exactly what they want with greater profit for the business."

"Mark's ideas for helping the Company surpass its growth targets and are innovative and exciting," stated CEO Daniel Garfinkel. "His network is among the biggest in the industry and will be applied to rapid expansion of our service in new customers."

About One Step Vending, Corporation

One Step Vending, Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive businesses. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational resources designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value.

For more information, visit http://www.onestepvending.com

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc. provides the best micro-convenience kiosk in businesses while offering a wide range of consumer products such as food, snacks and beverage solutions focusing on the use of self-checkout Micro Market proprietary technology.

For more information, visit http://www.sdmicromarkets.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending, Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending, Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.