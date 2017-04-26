One Year After Acquisition, Rubber Fab and Garlock Announce Expansion of US Operations and New Asia-Pacific Hub

SPARTA, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) -

Rubber Fab expands manufacturing facility to 20,000 square feet, driven by strong sales growth

Garlock, Rubber Fab's parent company, establishes Asia-Pacific hub to support regional expansion

Rubber Fab, a Garlock Hygienic Technologies Company and leading provider of critical process consumables for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage sectors, has announced it has expanded its manufacturing facility in Sparta, N.J. The addition of more than 5,000 square feet of manufacturing space brings the operational footprint to more than 20,000 square feet.

Rubber Fab General Manager, Gary Huether, explained that the expansion was necessitated by continued sales growth, especially since the acquisition by Garlock in April 2016. "Our products are highly regarded with demand rising fast, so increased manufacturing and warehouse space allows us to better serve our customers with more industry-leading products and a more efficient workflow."

Additional activity has been announced in Asia, where Garlock Singapore has been established as the Asia-Pacific hub dedicated to supporting Rubber Fab's expansion across the region with significant inventory in place already, and further plans to invest in hose assembly throughout 2017.

Stephen Doherty, Director of Business Development, said, "The region already presents significant opportunities in food & pharmaceutical markets, and will also experience strong growth over the coming years." Doherty continued, "This investment provides Rubber Fab with an incredible footprint in the heart of Asia-Pacific, allowing us to continue providing high quality product but adding local service, faster response, and shorter delivery times."

Commenting on progress made since the acquisition of Rubber Fab, Brad Lodge, VP Global Sales & Marketing, explained, "The activity and investment during this first year highlights the great synergy that we knew would exist between Garlock and Rubber Fab." Lodge added, "The acquisition, integration and continued global development of both businesses demonstrates our on-going commitment to this industry, and provides a superb foundation for our future growth plans."

