OneREIT Announces 2016 Results

OneREIT (TSX:ONR.UN) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights:

Funds from Operations, adjusted ("FFO, adjusted") increased 1.7% to $37.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $37.1 million for the same period in 2015.

FFO, adjusted increased to $9.6 million for the fourth quarter 2016, compared to $9.5 million for the same period in 2015.

FFO, adjusted per unit was 11.0 cents and 43.3 cents for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, respectively.

FFO, adjusted payout ratio for the fourth quarter was 68.1%.

The weighted average cost of mortgage debt decreased to 4.21%, an improvement of 35 basis points since December 31, 2015.

Portfolio committed occupancy increased to 90.2% compared to 89.2% on December 31, 2015.

Net operating income ("NOI") was $18.4 million and $73.7 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

Debt to gross book value ratio (excluding and including convertible debentures) as at December 31, 2016 was 51.8% and 58.1% respectively.

The process to explore strategic alternatives is ongoing.

Richard Michaeloff, President and CEO of OneREIT, said "During 2016, we continued to improve our portfolio by building on the strength of our locations and increasing our occupancy level while striving to best serve our communities. Our operating results continue on their positive trend, with our committed occupancy having exceeded the 90% level. Several significant leasing deals with strong covenants were finalized including a 44,000 square feet lease to the City of Toronto and a 20,500 square feet lease to Planet Fitness, at Yorkgate Mall. Our leasing team is driving higher occupancy and continuing to build on our quality tenant profile. In addition, our redevelopment of the Golden Mile Shopping Centre continues on schedule, with the Real Canadian Superstore® (Loblaws) expected to commence paying rent and open its 92,000 square foot store later this spring. Our internalization of property management, completed in the spring of 2016 continues to meet our expectations and is starting to contribute positively to our leasing and occupancy levels."

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 (all amounts in $000's, except per unit amounts and ratios) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Rental revenue and other income 30,026 30,742 119,947 123,270 Property operating expenses 12,169 12,393 48,156 50,202 Property operating income 17,857 18,349 71,791 73,068 Share of joint venture net operating income 498 458 1,879 1,822 Net operating income (1) 18,355 18,807 73,670 74,890 Trust expenses 1,042 1,156 4,765 4,522 Finance costs - joint venture operations 212 191 738 776 Finance costs - operations 7,657 7,941 31,557 32,626 Finance costs - distributions on Class B Units 830 826 3,321 4,133 Income before fair value gains (losses) and other income 8,614 8,693 33,289 32,833 Fair value gains (losses) associated with financial instruments 8,066 (4,053 ) (4,082 ) 67 Fair value gains (losses) on investment property 1,027 340 (726 ) (5,201 ) Fair value gain (loss) on joint venture (285 ) (51 ) (472 ) 222 Impairment loss on joint venture (2,782 ) - (2,782 ) - Loss on sale of investment property (480 ) - (480 ) (712 ) Net Income for the period 14,160 4,929 24,747 27,209 FFO, adjusted (2) 9,614 9,543 37,697 37,075 FFO, adjusted per unit $ 0.110 $ 0.111 $ 0.433 $ 0.431 FFO, adjusted payout ratio 68.1 % 68.2 % 69.3 % 69.6 %(3)

Full Financial Results and MD&A will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) as well as the Investors Relations section of the

REIT's website (www.onereit.ca).

(1) A non-IFRS measurement, calculated by the REIT as rental revenue (net rents, property tax and operating cost recoveries, as well as other miscellaneous income from tenants) less operating expenses for properties. (2) The reconciliations from net income (loss) to Funds from Operations, adjusted ("FFO, adjusted") are included in the REIT's MD&A. (3) FFO, adjusted payout ratio has been calculated on a pro forma basis as determined by the REIT's annualized distribution rate of $0.30 per unit.

The REIT's management considers Net Operating Income, Funds from Operations, adjusted and Debt to Gross Book Value ratio to be indicative measures in evaluating the REIT's performance. The table above includes non-IFRS information that should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operations and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers as there is no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.

Conference Call

OneREIT will hold a conference call on Thursday March 30, 2017 at 11:00 am (ET). Participating on the call will be members of the REIT's senior management.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialling 416-642-5209 or 1-800-347-6311. A recording of this call will be made available Thursday March 30, 2017 beginning at 2:00 pm (ET) through to Thursday, April 13, 2017 ending at 2:00pm (ET). To access the recording, please call 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112 and use the reservation number 7287613.

About OneREIT

OneREIT is an unincorporated, open-end real estate investment trust which focuses on owning and acquiring retail properties across Canada with the goal of enhancing long-term Unitholder value.

