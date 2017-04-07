OneREIT Announces April, May and June 2017 Distributions

April 07, 2017 15:31 ET
OneREIT (TSX:ONR.UN) announced today it has declared cash distributions for the months of April, May and June 2017 as per the following schedule:
Distributions paid to Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada will be subject to Canadian withholding tax.
About OneREIT
OneREIT is an unincorporated, open-end real estate investment trust which focuses on owning and acquiring retail properties across Canada with the goal of enhancing long-term Unitholder value.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, which may be made only by means of a prospectus, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any state, province or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such state, province or other jurisdiction. The Units of the OneREIT have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an application for exemption from the registration requirements of U.S. securities laws.
OneREITRichard MichaeloffChief Executive Officer(416) 741-7999(416) 741-7993 (FAX)rmichaeloff@onereit.ca
