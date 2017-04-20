OneRoof Energy Group, Inc. Announces Voting Results of Special Shareholders' Meeting

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - OneRoof Energy Group, Inc. ("OneRoof Energy" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ON) is pleased to announce the results from its special shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") held on April 19, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 61,311,005 shares, representing approximately 52.26% of the Company's shares entitled to be voted at the Meeting, were voted. OneRoof Energy shareholders approved all of the items of business put before the Meeting, including the approval of a resolution authorizing the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company (the "Proposed Sale"). The Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Proposed Sale.

This press release should be read together with, and is qualified in its entirety by, the more detailed information contained in the Company's information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release, including those that express the expectations of the board of directors and management, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In addition, although shareholder approval has been obtained for all resolutions put before the Meeting, the board of directors has been provided with discretion as to whether to proceed with such actions and may determine to not proceed. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a certain number of estimates and assumptions, which while considered plausible by the management when they are made, are inherently subject to significant commercial, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties. We advise investors not to rely unduly on forward-looking information. The Company further declines any intention or obligation to publicly update this forward-looking information, whether due to new information, or future or other events, unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation service provider (as these terms are defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) bears responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.