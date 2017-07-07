OneSoft Solutions Inc. presents at MicroCap Investor Conference in Toronto and qualifies for the Alberta Investor Tax Credit program

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 7, 2017) - OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX VENTURE:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) is pleased to announce that the Company was one of 35 microcap public companies that presented to interested potential investors at the MicroCap Investor Conference held in Toronto on June 27, 2017. Approximately 150 investors and analysts attended the event, wherein OneSoft management presented a 30 minute overview of the Company to an open audience and conducted one-on-one meetings throughout the day with certain potential investors who were seeking more information about the Company.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., has created a software solution which assists oil and gas pipeline companies to save lives, protect the environment and reduce costs by helping those companies identify and prioritize segments of their pipelines that need refurbishment and repair before pipeline failures occur. Led by Tim Edward and Brandon Taylor, Presidents of Canadian and US OneBridge operations, respectively, and assisted by a highly trained team of software developers and data scientists, OneBridge has developed software on the Microsoft cloud platform that uses machine learning, predictive analytics and big data to align and analyze features from pipeline in-line inspection data sets and presents the analyses and insights in a highly intuitive and insightful manner that cannot be practically replicated without such cloud computing technologies.

"We were highly encouraged by the response we received from potential investors, who appeared to understand and appreciate the new technology concepts that we have embraced to develop our Cognitive Integrity Management, or CIM, solution," commented Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO of OneSoft. "Most attendees also commented positively about our participation in the Microsoft Accelerator program and our ongoing collaborative working relationship with Microsoft, which they believe generates a high degree of credibility and differentiation of OneSoft from other compelling small cap technology opportunities."

Alberta Investor Tax Credit ("AITC") Program

OneSoft has received approval from the Alberta Government to raise up to $4,034,550 of new equity capital, under conditions set out in section 37 of the Investing in a Diversified Alberta Economy Act designed to spur economic diversification and job creation. The Company's eligibility in the AITC program should be of high interest to Alberta investors who currently own share purchase warrants previously issued by the Company, and whom we believe may be encouraged to exercise their warrants to acquire shares. Warrant holders who file Alberta tax returns may qualify to receive tax credits equal to 30% of the amount invested to exercise warrants to acquire new shares in the Company. Investors must meet various conditions to qualify for this tax credit as outlined in the AITC legislation.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud, in conjunction with Office 365, CRM Online, Microsoft BI and Microsoft Azure Machine Learning. OneSoft's business strategy is to seek opportunities to convert legacy business software applications that are historically cumbersome to deploy and costly to operate, to a more cost-efficient subscription based business model utilizing the Microsoft Cloud platform and services, with accessibility through any internet capable device. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

About OneBridge Solutions Inc.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., is developing revolutionary new applications for the Oil & Gas pipeline industry, which we believe will be able to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. OneBridge utilizes proprietary Machine Learning algorithms and a single geo-spatial database that accommodates pipe-centric, structured and unstructured big data, with capability to address the key functions that pipeline companies require to manage, operate and maintain their pipelines. OneBridge's Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") solution is deployed as a SaaS solution leveraging Data Science, Azure Machine Learning, HoloLens, Microsoft BI and other components of the Microsoft Cloud platform and services. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC.

Douglas Thomson

Chair

