OneSoft Subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., Presents at Banff 2017 Pipeline Workshop; OneSoft Presents at Microcap Investors Conference in New York City

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX VENTURE:OSS) is pleased to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), participated as a patron of the Banff 2017 Pipeline Workshop that was held at the Banff Centre on April 3-6, 2017.

With more than 850 attendees, the theme of the workshop was "Raising the Bar", with focus on various aspects of the oil and gas pipeline industry including regulatory and standards development; inspection; corrosion; integrity, risk and asset management; geohazards and emergency preparedness and response.

OneBridge presented its Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") SaaS software solution that uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to conduct predictive analytics on historical pipeline inline inspection data, and demonstrated the Company's new HoloLens application that displays digital data such as corrosion as a hologram on pipeline infrastructure. Microsoft assisted to conduct this event by contributing personnel and computer hardware resources for the tradeshow booth.

The Company is also pleased to advise that OneSoft attended the Microcap Conference on April 4, 2017 in New York City that was sponsored by The Special Equities Group and Maxim Group. This conference caters specifically to portfolio managers, analysts and private investors, and is billed as an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It provided investors an opportunity to meet with management of companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other investors. The day's events included a 30-minute Company presentation by Company CEO Dwayne Kushniruk, and numerous one-on-one meetings with investors who wished to gain a better understanding of OneSoft and the OneBridge project.

Management is encouraged by the progress that has been made in recent weeks, from both OneBridge and OneSoft corporate perspectives. Since releasing our CIM solution to market in January, 2017, OneBridge personnel have had opportunity to interact with numerous prospective customers at the International Pipeline & Integrity Management Conference held in Houston February 27 to March 2, 2017; the Microsoft Pipeline Asset Management Workshop held at the Microsoft Technology Center in Houston March 29, 2017; and the Banff 2017 Pipeline Workshop held last week at the Banff Centre. Response regarding the OneBridge solutions has been positive, and we are now following up in pursuit of potential sales transactions. We are also investigating potential technology sharing arrangements with third party vendors serving the oil and gas pipeline industry, who have expressed interest in providing aspects of OneBridge technology as a component of their services to their customers. We believe that the increased awareness of the OneBridge project, coupled with the recently completed warrant exercise financing in early March, has contributed to the elevated interest in the Company by new investors that we have witnessed in recent weeks.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud, in conjunction with Office 365, CRM Online, Microsoft BI and Microsoft Azure Machine Learning. OneSoft's business strategy is to seek opportunities to convert legacy business software applications that are historically cumbersome to deploy and costly to operate, to a more cost efficient subscription based business model utilizing the Microsoft Cloud platform and services, with accessibility through any internet capable device. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

About OneBridge Solutions Inc.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., is developing revolutionary new applications for the Oil & Gas pipeline industry, which we believe will be able to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. OneBridge utilizes a single geo-spatial database that accommodates pipe-centric, structured and unstructured big data, with capability to address the key functions that pipeline companies require to manage, operate and maintain their pipelines. OneBridge solutions are designed to address two key areas of functionality - Safety Management Systems and Compliance Analytics ("SMS/CA"), and Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") solutions, all of which will be deployed as SaaS solutions that leverage Data Science, Azure Machine Learning, HoloLens, Microsoft BI and other components of the Microsoft Cloud platform and services. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC.

Douglas Thomson, Chair

