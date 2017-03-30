OneSpin Solutions Journeys to the U.K., Silicon Valley, China and Taiwan in April for Verification Futures, CDNLive, DVCon China, Accellera Taiwan Forum

Will Demonstrate Four Comprehensive Design Verification Solutions at Each

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for error-free digital integrated circuits (ICs), will travel in April to the U.K. for Verification Futures 2017 Europe (VF2017 Europe) and Silicon Valley for CDNLive.

At the end of April, OneSpin heads to China for DVCon China and Taiwan for the Accellera Taiwan Forum for System Level Verification & Design.

At each stop, OneSpin will demonstrate its four comprehensive design verification solutions -- Quantify™ Fault Observation Coverage, SystemC/C++ Formal Verification Environment, Equivalence Checking-Field Programmable Gate Array (EC-FPGA) and Safety Critical Analysis and Diagnostic coverage.

VF2017 Europe, a one-day conference, exhibition and industry networking event organized by Test and Verification Solutions (T&VS), will be held Thursday, April 6, at the Holiday Inn in Reading, U.K. Dr. Ashish Darbari, director of product management for OneSpin Solutions, a Gold Sponsor of VF2017 Europe, will present "RedisCovering Coverage: Indeed, the Grass is Greener on the Other Side." Dr. Darbari will describe OneSpin's coverage solution and explain why it is the only solution to address the coverage problem.

OneSpin will exhibit at Cadence's CDNLive in the Designer Expo Tuesday, April 11, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif., and at DVCon China Wednesday, April 19. The inaugural DVCon China will be held at the Parkyard Hotel Shanghai in Shanghai, China. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Colin Mason, sales manager for OneSpin, will present "The Formal Verification Ecosystem Extending to SystemC/C++ during the Accellera Taiwan Forum for System Level Verification & Design Friday, April 21. OneSpin is a Silver Sponsor. The event will be held at Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

OneSpin Solutions has established itself as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety-critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. Its advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past four years as it forges partnerships with leading electronics companies to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

