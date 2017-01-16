OneView Integrates Powerful Inventory Management Capabilities with IBM Watson Commerce Insights

Real-time inventory analytics make it easy to adjust inventory on the fly based on customer behaviors and demand, optimizing omnichannel sales and margins

NEW YORK, NY and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - OneView Commerce ( AIM : ONEV), the retail industry's leader of digital transformation in the store, today announced that as part of its partnership with IBM, the company has integrated its Inventory Management solution with IBM's Watson Commerce Insights. The integration provides retailers with real-time, actionable analytics about product performance, inventory availability, prices, and promotions across e-commerce and store channels. OneView made the announcement at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual Big Show, taking place in NYC at the Jacob Javits Center from Jan. 15-17. Attendees can experience the easy-to-use, data-rich application firsthand in booth #1403.

"Real-time inventory visibility across the entire supply chain is critical to omnichannel success. It enables merchandisers, product managers, and marketers to meet changing customer behaviors and demand by nimbly managing and adjusting inventory levels and replenishment," said OneView Chief Operating Officer, Linda Palanza. "The biggest challenge has been store visibility of inventory in real-time as product is being sold. Retailers want to provide services such as click and collect, yet prevent lost sales due to stock-outs. Real-time inventory is key to optimizing sales opportunities and margins since approximately two-thirds of shoppers who experience stock-outs take their business elsewhere or don't buy at all."

The OneView-IBM Watson Commerce Insights integration allows retailers to interpret and act on changes in customer demand within a unified commerce experience. "Shoppers today seek out brands that can meet their expectation for convenience, price and seamless experiences across channels," said Vice President, IBM Watson Commerce Solutions and Strategy, Steve Mello. "Together, OneView and IBM give online merchandisers the real-time customer and business insight they need to predict and exceed shopper expectations while also maximizing revenue and profit for the brand."

Through the integration with IBM's Watson Commerce Insights, OneView's valuable real-time information is now expanded to include the full 360-degree view of stock, order, and inventory information from all channels to facilitate quick, direct action that ensures timely order fulfillment. OneView will now leverage the powerful Commerce Insights capabilities to show key metrics such as fastest and slowest moving products by store or region, allowing for immediate action and decisions about how price, promotion or goods movement can improve overall store and retail operations.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce is a pioneer in digital store transformation, helping global retailers implement successful unified commerce strategies that center on the critical engagement in store. The company's cloud-based Digital Store Platform combines digital-ready point of sale, line busting, and end-to-end unified commerce capabilities, with the ability to capture and deliver the rich content from these store interactions across the retail enterprise. OneView enables the exchange of this powerful store information to immediately impact sales, business operations and the customer experience. Travis Perkins plc, Wickes, and Discount Tire Corporation are among the global retailers revolutionizing their stores with OneView Commerce. For more information, visit www.oneviewcommerce.com. Twitter: @oneviewcommerce.

OneView is a registered trademark of OneView Commerce. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsbK3jog8To