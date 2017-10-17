OneWayLimo to Exhibit at LCT/NLA Show East to Further Expand Their Operations to Fill Empty Legs for Affiliate Partners

Service is Now Available to All Major Airports along the East Coast

SHELTON, CT--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - OneWayLimo.com (OWL), a luxury transportation brokerage company servicing all major cities on the East Coast, will be exhibiting next month at the Limousine, Charter and Tour Magazine (LCT)/National Limousine Association (NLA) trade show and conference, taking place November 5-7, 2017 at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The company will be in Booth #38, and is looking to further expand their affiliate partnerships.

"We have had a great year expanding our service to limousine operators from Maine to Florida and we are looking forward to participating at the LCT/NLA Show East to further grow our affiliate partners," said Joe Salemme, President and Founder of OneWayLimo. "Our goal is to put 'butts in seats' through our Empty Leg System technology which is capable of filling the empty legs of our affiliate partners. We are aligning ourselves to be the technical solution that allows livery companies to claim rides in real time, fill their empty legs and increase revenue."

OneWayLimo is the first-mover to create a secondary market in the lucrative luxury limo space. The livery black car industry in the US is a $2B plus business and growing. However, today almost 90% of all bookings for a luxury limo to the airport or to a major destination results in the car being empty on one leg of the journey. Unlike car rentals, national Limousine companies don't exist and margins regionally have been declining due to ridesharing popularity.

The OneWayLimo Advantage -

The Empty Leg System technology is capable of filling the empty legs of affiliate partners. OneWayLimo currently has hundreds of affiliates in their network and continues to grow up and down the East Coast.

technology is capable of filling the empty legs of affiliate partners. OneWayLimo currently has hundreds of affiliates in their network and continues to grow up and down the East Coast. Increase Revenue for Affiliates - OWL provides the infrastructure and tools for affiliates to claim fares, fill empty legs, and increase revenue, making it simple, convenient and profitable

OWL provides the infrastructure and tools for affiliates to claim fares, fill empty legs, and increase revenue, making it simple, convenient and profitable Passenger Safety is a top priority: OneWayLimo network consists of professional, licensed and insured drivers that provide top-notch transportation services to airports, weddings, special events or just a night out on the town.

is a top priority: OneWayLimo network consists of professional, licensed and insured drivers that provide top-notch transportation services to airports, weddings, special events or just a night out on the town. The Solution - To take advantage of the excess capacity and create a secondary market in the black car industry the same way that Expedia, Kayak, and Priceline did by creating a secondary market for unused hotel rooms and airline seats.

About ONEWAYLIMO - Founded in 2014, OneWayLimo, based in Shelton, CT, is a luxury transportation brokerage company servicing all major cities on the East Coast. OneWayLimo offers an online solution for consumers to access a network of professional, licensed and insured drivers for black car transportation. Their commitment to the customers is to provide the lowest cost while maintaining the highest standards in customer service. For more information, visit www.onewaylimo.com.