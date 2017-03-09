SANTA CRUZ, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Future Motion, maker of Onewheel+, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire OWBuddy, a popular third party app for Onewheel shaping, ride tracking and social sharing.

"Our riders have been loving the OW Buddy app and we are very excited to be acquiring the app and its development team and incorporating it into the new official Onewheel App," says Future Motion CEO Kyle Doerksen. "One of the amazing things about Digital Vehicles is the ability to connect them to the cloud in smart ways using riders' mobile devices and we're really excited about the new suite of features that will now be available."

"Riding Onewheel is an unbelievable experience and is even more fun when sharing the moment with friends. The new Onewheel App allows you to connect with our global riding community so you can now share, compare and compete with someone on the other side of the world. The new Onewheel App is an incredibly powerful tool for our growing community," says Chief Evangelist Jack Mudd.

Using Bluetooth 4.0, the app connects to Onewheel and Onewheel+ allowing riders to change the way their Onewheels ride using Digital Shaping, track battery status, range, speed, as well as record and share rides and participate in leader boards.

Onewheel+, the second major version of the Onewheel product was released at CES 2017 and began shipping in February.

The new app is available for download today for iOS and soon for Android.

Onewheel+ features a newly redesigned motor with breakthrough, patented Hypercore technology that provides even smoother, quieter riding, more torque at all speeds, better hill-climbing and higher top speeds up to 19 MPH. Also new for Onewheel+, Surestance footpads combine CNC-machined hardwood tip and tail kick with 100% sensor coverage making it easier to learn and more comfortable to ride. New Digital Shaping 2.0 offers advanced customization, enabling riders to select different ride feel and performance characteristics from the Onewheel app.

Since launching at CES in 2014, riders around the world have come to enjoy Onewheel's intuitive control, powder snowboarding-like ride feel and effortless ability to ride both on and off-road. Unique in its support from both tech enthusiasts like Adam Savage and the best pro riders in the world including Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson, Onewheel+ pushes the performance envelope while greatly improving rideability and practicality.

Onewheel® products are made in the USA, and are available at www.onewheel.com and through specialty retailers. The Onewheel+ and Ultracharger can be ordered now for February delivery for $1,499 (+shipping, tax and duty), and in European retailers for EUR1,699.

Onewheel App Features:

Low battery alert

Regeneration alert (battery overcharge warning when going downhill)

Point of no return message (50% battery charge left)

Battery fully charged notification

New top speed message

Wheelslip detection

Consumption display: tells you how much percentage of a full battery charge you have already burned

Regeneration display: tells you how much percentage of a full battery charge you have regenerated (when going downhill or braking)

Estimated remaining range according to your current riding profile

Total odometer display

Speed display

Board live moment display: shows the movement of your board

Auto connect to your favorite Onewheel

Board name: give your Onewheel a name

Apple Watch app

Social sharing and online leaderboards

GPS track recording

Digital shaping: Change the way your Onewheel rides, the way a surfboard shaper customizes the ride for an individual rider

Monitor your riding: Keep track of your battery status and other key riding parameters while you fly through the world

LED Lighting Control: Control the LED lighting on your Onewheel

Firmware Upgrades: The first boardsport you can upgrade from the cloud! Enhance your riding experience by loading the latest Onewheel firmware onto your Onewheel using your iOS device. No cable required!

Apple Watch: Apple Watch connectivity allows you to monitor your Onewheel's battery status and speed and adjust your Digital Shaping directly from your wrist

About Kyle Doerksen

CEO of Future Motion and Onewheel inventor Kyle Doerksen spent 8 years designing consumer and technical products at IDEO, a global design and innovation firm. He holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Neuroengineering from Stanford University. The concept for Onewheel evolved as he needed to walk a mile from the train station to his design studio and dreamed of a better way to get there. He grew up in the Canadian Rockies as an avid snowboarder and wanted to use modern breakthroughs in sensing and electric propulsion to bring the feeling of snowboarding to pavement.

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is a pioneering new entrant to the boardsports world. Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products Onewheel and Onewheel+, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion is based in Santa Cruz, California.

PRESS KIT including press-quality images and downloadable video links are available at: www.onewheel.com/press