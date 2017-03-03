Onex Completes Acquisition of Parkdean Resorts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) -

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Parkdean Resorts for £1.35 billion. Parkdean Resorts is a leading operator of caravan holiday parks in the United Kingdom. Onex Partners IV and certain limited partners as co-investors made an equity investment of $627 million. Onex' share of the investment as a Limited Partner in the Fund and as a co-investor was $170 million.

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. The Company has approximately $24 billion of assets under management, including $6 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex invests alongside its fund investors and is the largest limited partner in each of its private equity funds.

Onex' businesses have assets of $44 billion, generate annual revenues of $29 billion and employ approximately 161,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. The Company's security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.