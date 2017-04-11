Onex Credit Partners Amends and Upsizes CLO-4

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX:ONEX) announced today that Onex Credit Partners, LLC ("Onex Credit") priced a transaction which extends the reinvestment period of its fourth collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") by four years from closing and increases the size by $105 million to approximately $600 million.

Onex Credit focuses on non-investment grade credit investing. After giving effect to the closing of this refinancing and the recently announced European CLO, Onex Credit will manage approximately $8 billion.

The securities offered in this CLO have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under that Act. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities.

