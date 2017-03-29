Onex to Announce First-Quarter Results on May 12, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) -

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

Onex Corporation (TSX:ONEX) will release its results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 on May 12, 2017. A live broadcast of Onex' conference call to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. EDT on May 12, 2017.

Onex' Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at the Hockey Hall of Fame, Tim Hortons Theatre, 30 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario.

A link to these events and the 90-day on-line replays will be available under the Investor Information section of Onex' website at www.onex.com.

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has approximately $24 billion of assets under management, including $6 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex invests alongside its fund investors and is the largest limited partner in each of its private equity funds.

Onex' businesses have assets of $44 billion, generate annual revenues of $29 billion and employ approximately 161,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.