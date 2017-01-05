Online Education Company Joins CAKE by Accelerize to Present at Affiliate Summit West 2017

Aceable's Affiliate Director and CAKE CTO will Discuss How to Successfully Merge Affiliate and Social Channels

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that its CTO, Dave Stewart, will present a joint educational session with Brandon Myers, Affiliate Director of online education company Aceable at Affiliate Summit West (ASW) 2017. The session -- titled "Expanding Reach: How Affiliates and Social Drive Together" -- will be held Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. PT, in the Champagne 2 room at the conference.

Held January 15-17 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel, Affiliate Summit West brings together more than 6,000 digital marketers, agencies, networks and technology providers from over 70 countries around the world and includes a tradeshow, conference program and variety of networking events. The ASW 2017 agenda includes a number of educational sessions designed to help attendees better understand the evolving landscape of affiliate marketing.

In their session, Stewart and Myers will discuss how the scope of affiliate marketing is broadening, and show how combining affiliate and social media strategies can help marketers expand their reach and increase ROI. Topics they will explore include:

How affiliates and social work together

The importance of tracking the entire customer journey

Messaging and how to optimize from experimentation

"Return on Ad Spend (RoAS) has become the rallying cry of today's marketers and the measurement and tracking strategies that originated in the affiliate world are now being applied to channels like search and social," said Dave Stewart, CTO at CAKE. "As an innovator in the online education market, Aceable is seeing first hand the value of extending affiliate marketing technologies and techniques to better understand the performance of complementary channels. We look forward to sharing our insights with the ASW audience about leveraging affiliate and social marketing in tandem."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a proprietary cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

