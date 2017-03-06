Online Fashion Marketplace JOOR Taps Kristin Savilia as CEO

Veteran retail and e-commerce executive, formerly local-marketplace president at XO Group, poised to steer innovative company through next phase of growth

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - JOOR, the leading online, global marketplace for wholesale fashion buyers, announced that longtime retail, e-commerce and marketplace executive Kristin Savilia has joined the company as chief executive to lead the company through its next phase of growth.

Savilia, who most recently spent 11 years at XO Group -- which runs the wedding, home and baby Web sites The Knot, The Nest and The Bump -- started her career as a retail buyer and understands first-hand the value of JOOR's service, a platform that connects fashion buyers and brands of all sizes online. The marketplace helps retail stores and boutiques save time, cut costs and better analyze the performance of their inventory through detailed data analytics.

"If JOOR had been available when I was a buyer, my job would have been so much easier," said Savilia. "I wouldn't have tracked my inventory with paper, binders and taped photos, and I certainly wouldn't have bought similar items. The 24/7 online access to thousands of fashion brands on JOOR, and the platform's deep analytics, make this service a real game-changer for buyers and brands."

JOOR works with major retailers like Neiman Marcus and Harrods and brands including Zac Posen, Donna Karan and Dolce Vita. The marketplace also helps smaller designers and fashion brands to connect with buyers online. Savilia replaces Mona Bijoor, who is moving on to pursue other opportunities.

"Kristin's experience uniquely equips her to lead JOOR as it transforms the fashion retail industry," said David Liu, founder and chairman of XO Group, who worked with Savilia for nine years. "Prior to joining me at XO Group Inc. Kristin implemented new technology initiatives for major retailers to advance their businesses. As president of Local Marketplace at XO Group Inc., she created a platform for thousands of local retailers and service providers to better serve and acquire customers, through new technology solutions."

At XO Group, in her most recent role running the local-marketplace group, Savilia grew the paid-vendor base by 57% and increased local sales revenue by 68%, seamlessly adding more than 250,000 local wedding vendors to TheKnot.com in one year. She was also a key leader in transitioning XO Group into a marketplace for wedding-related vendors.

Prior to joining The Knot in 2005, Savilia was an executive director at Linens N Things and regional director and buyer at Macy's.

"We are excited to have Kristin on board, and to partner with her as she begins to lead JOOR through its next chapter," said Michael Brown, a JOOR board member and general partner at Battery Ventures.

About JOOR

JOOR is the premier online, global marketplace for wholesale fashion buyers. The company's platform connects buyers and sellers online, helping buyers save time, cut costs and better analyze the performance of their inventory through detailed data analytics. Fashion brands use JOOR to get quick, seamless access to potential buyers. JOOR was founded in 2010 and is based in New York City.