Onosys Relaunches Brand and Unveils Mission to Help Restaurants Optimize Ordering with its Innovative Fully Customizable Digital Ordering Platform

Announces Penn Station East Coast Subs is Adding Mobile and Online Ordering Powered by Onosys

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Today at MURTEC, Onosys is reestablishing its leadership position in the market as the restaurant industry's top choice for fully custom-built digital ordering solutions. As part of this announcement, Onosys unveiled a refreshed brand and messaging around its key value proposition -- Ordering Optimized.

Onosys provides a comprehensive, enterprise-level digital ordering platform for restaurant chains featuring ordering, loyalty, payments, call center, 1:1 marketing tools and more -- all optimized to deliver a better brand experience and better business results. Onosys' innovative platform provides restaurant brands unparalleled flexibility and customization to deliver their unique ordering experience digitally. Restaurant chains choose the Onosys solution for its sophistication and versatility but also for its industry-leading support and service. As a result, Onosys enables restaurant brands to delight customers with convenience and personalization while increasing sales and customer engagement.

"In today's fast-paced competitive marketplace, restaurants are looking for a trusted and flexible partner to help them not only simplify their digital ordering capabilities but also enhance the customer experience and maximize their digital investments," said Rob Taylor, CEO of Onosys. "With our deep history in developing individual customized digital ordering solutions, we've perfected the Onosys platform so that restaurant chains now have a singular solution from a single vendor that will help them optimize their digital ordering capabilities in a way that is distinct to their individual brand and grow their businesses."

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Onosys also announced today that it is working with Penn Station East Coast Subs to add its online ordering technology to the Penn Station mobile app. Known for its fresh grilled, made-to-order sub sandwiches, hand-squeezed lemonade and fresh-cut fries, Penn Station is a fast-casual restaurant with more than 310 restaurants throughout 15 states.

"For Penn Station, the addition of ordering capabilities to our existing mobile application is a natural next step and provides our franchisees with a new competitive advantage," said Craig Dunaway, president of Penn Station. "The robust ordering platform from Onosys will integrate with our existing loyalty program and mobile app to further enhance our customer's experience. Penn Station chose Onosys on the strength of its fully customizable technology, track record in the industry, and unparalleled service and support."

About Onosys

Onosys provides a comprehensive, enterprise-class digital ordering platform for restaurant chains, featuring ordering, loyalty, payments, call center, 1:1 marketing tools and more -- all optimized to deliver a better brand experience and better business results. Leading brands, including Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Boston Pizza and, now, Penn Station East Coast Subs rely on Onosys to optimize the online ordering channel. Since its inception, Onosys has processed nearly $1 billion in total food sales. For more information please visit: www.onosys.com.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs

Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1985, Penn Station serves a variety of grilled and cold deli sandwiches made to order with high-quality ingredients on freshly baked bread. The menu also includes fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade made throughout the day and chocolate chunk cookies baked in the restaurant. Penn Station was named the best sandwich chain in the Nation's Restaurant News 2015 Consumer Picks survey. Penn Station has more than 310 locations in 15 states including Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. Penn Station was named one of the Best Franchises to Buy by Forbes in 2016 and one of the Best Franchise Deals by QSR Magazine in 2016. For more information, visit www.penn-station.com.