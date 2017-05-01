OnShift Advances Workforce Excellence at Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference

OnShift Highlights Its Workforce Development Corporate Partnership With Argentum Through Innovative Solutions and Resources for Senior Living Providers

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference -- OnShift, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today kicked off its participation at the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference with a range of activities and innovative solutions to help drive excellence in the senior living workforce.

OnShift's commitment to driving workforce excellence will be on full display throughout the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference. Key highlights include:

: OnShift CEO Mark Woodka will lead and participate in educational sessions, covering recruitment, engagement and other strategies to help providers overcome workforce challenges in senior living. When: Tuesday, May 2, 3:15pm - 4:30pm Where: Room 207, Music City Center, Nashville, TN When: Wednesday, May 3, 1:00pm-2:15pm Where: Executive Director Leadership Institute, Music City Center, Nashville, TN Workforce Development Sessions : As the exclusive workforce development track partner, OnShift reinforces its commitment to developing solutions, sharing best practices and driving innovation throughout the senior living workforce. The sessions run Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2-3 and cover multiple issues including employee engagement practices from other industries, the future of seniors housing and cultivating tomorrow's senior living workforce.

"The most significant issue in senior living is the availability and development of a qualified and engaged workforce," states Mark Woodka, CEO, OnShift. "As a corporate partner of Argentum for workforce development, we are committed to creating solutions for senior living providers to improve workforce strategies. OnShift is focused exclusively on senior living and post-acute care and we are excited to share our innovative software solutions, best practices, research and other resources at Argentum's annual conference this week in Nashville."

Addressing workforce development is a key imperative for Argentum. A strong workforce of qualified employees is essential for the senior living industry. The nation's aging population is creating unprecedented demand for long-term care services in the near future. The industry will need to recruit 1.2 million new employees by 2025 and must continue to create attractive working environments and career paths.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift delivers cloud-based human capital management software and proactive services to solve everyday workforce challenges in healthcare. Our suite of products for hiring, scheduling and employee engagement drives quality care, lower costs and higher performance by empowering providers to staff consistently and efficiently. Intuitive design, predictive analytics and customer success management are why thousands of post-acute care and senior living organizations rely on OnShift. For more information visit https://www.onshift.com/.