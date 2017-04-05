OnShift Celebrates Recipients of Annual Scheduler of the Year Awards

Awards Program Honors the Achievements of Post-Acute Care and Senior Living Staff Schedulers

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced the winners of its annual Scheduler of the Year Awards. OnShift clients submitted hundreds of nominations to recognize members of their teams who demonstrate scheduling excellence to improve operational, clinical and financial outcomes in their organizations.

The 2017 OnShift Scheduler of the Year Award winners are:

Jamia Bellinger, Bradford County Manor

Lisa Birenbaum, New Perspective Senior Living

Gretchen Gaughan, Essex Meadows

Erica Gomez, Hobbs Health Care Center

Jeffrey Kelley, Lanfair Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing Care

Kris Kiegel, Northwood Retirement Community

Jennifer Thompson, Marklund

This year, OnShift also recognizes an individual who demonstrates superior scheduling and labor management leadership throughout their organization. Dianne Dagg from Royal Health Group is the 2017 Leadership Award winner.

The nominations detailed the efforts of schedulers and how their hard work, commitment to proper staffing, focus on community morale and dedication to resident care have made a difference in their communities. Highlights from the winning submissions include:

"She is the epitome of the ultimate employee. Despite staffing shortages, she has continued to impress everyone with her leadership and commitment to providing the best possible care for our clients. We would not be where we are today as a facility without her influence."

"Not only does our scheduler utilize OnShift to the maximum potential at our community, but she also assists other locations by training, troubleshooting and mentoring their community's use of OnShift. Since implementation, our community turnover rate has improved by 20% and occupancy is at 100%!"



"Without our scheduler's drive and focus, we would have runaway labor and overtime costs. We enjoy and maintain a five-star rating and routinely win company awards all because of our staffing. Our scheduler is every administrator's dream."

"Our scheduler creates an environment of teamwork and openly communicates with staff using OnShift messaging. Our scheduler always works to keep the building properly staffed while ensuring overtime is below budget."

"Her leadership is critical when dealing with crises, last minute changes and weekend needs. Our facility schedulers view her as a stalwart who is always available and able to solve the most challenging problems."

"Each of this year's winners embodies unwavering dedication and service to their community and the residents their community serves," stated Jim Rubadue, Chief Customer Officer, OnShift. "Their day-to-day efforts in staffing and scheduling have helped their organizations succeed by delivering high quality care, eliminating unnecessary labor costs, and improving community morale. It is our sincere honor to support and celebrate the outstanding work of these schedulers."

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift delivers cloud-based human capital management software and proactive services to solve everyday workforce challenges in healthcare. Our suite of products for hiring, scheduling and employee engagement drives quality care, lower costs and higher performance by empowering providers to staff consistently and efficiently. Intuitive design, predictive analytics and customer success management are why thousands of post-acute care and senior living organizations rely on OnShift. For more information visit https://www.onshift.com/.