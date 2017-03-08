Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association Annual General Meeting 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) -
What:
OECTA Annual General Meeting
Saturday, March 11 - Monday, March 13, 2017
Media are invited to hear speakers address the assembly
Where:
Westin Harbour Castle Hotel
Metro Ballroom
1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON
When:
Saturday, March 11 - Ann Hawkins, OECTA President
9:45 - 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, March 12 - The Honourable Mitzie Hunter, Minister of Education
10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
Monday, March 13 - Naomi Klein, award-winning journalist, syndicated columnist and international bestselling author
10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
More than 800 participants will attend the Annual General Meeting as representatives of OECTA's 45,000 members. Over the course of the three-day meeting, delegates will elect Provincial Executive members for the 2017-18 year and attend to the business of the Association.
OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.