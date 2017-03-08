Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association Annual General Meeting 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) -

What:

OECTA Annual General Meeting

Saturday, March 11 - Monday, March 13, 2017

Media are invited to hear speakers address the assembly

Where:

Westin Harbour Castle Hotel

Metro Ballroom

1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON

When:

Saturday, March 11 - Ann Hawkins, OECTA President

9:45 - 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 12 - The Honourable Mitzie Hunter, Minister of Education

10:30 - 11:00 a.m.

Monday, March 13 - Naomi Klein, award-winning journalist, syndicated columnist and international bestselling author

10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

More than 800 participants will attend the Annual General Meeting as representatives of OECTA's 45,000 members. Over the course of the three-day meeting, delegates will elect Provincial Executive members for the 2017-18 year and attend to the business of the Association.

OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.