Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Processors Association respond to Minister Leal's announcement

Minister announces changes to ensure stability in vegetable processing industry

MITCHELL, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - "The members of the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Processors Association (OFVPA) look forward to the changes announced by Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Jeff Leal today. Working with our grower partners, we believe there is an excellent opportunity for improvement that will benefit the whole value chain," said Steve Lamoure, President of OFVPA.

According to Leal, the government took action to protect the industry, "one that produces high quality food for the consumers of Ontario, contributes positively to our economy, provide good jobs for Ontarians and ultimately, is a decision that supports farmers, processors and consumers for the well-being of the sector and the province of Ontario."

"We look forward to working jointly with the OPVG, their appointed trustee, and our grower partners in putting together the details for this progressive move," Lamoure stated.

Don Epp, Executive Director of the OFVPA added, "Ontario growers produce some of the best product in the world. This is a great opportunity to increase employment, economic investment, and grower tonnage. Working together truly works."