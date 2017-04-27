Ontario government continues with vision for transit investment in latest budget

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - In its first balanced budget since the 2009 global recession, the provincial government reinforced its commitment to public transit in today's budget. Transit announcements include the re-commitment to doubling the portion of gas tax to municipal transit by 2021-22, as well as a new Seniors' Public Transit Tax Credit of 15% effective July 1, 2017.

"The increase in the amount of gas tax money municipalities receive will be a huge boost for transit systems in Ontario," said Karen Cameron, CEO OPTA. "Transit systems understand their infrastructure needs, and the needs of their riders, better than anyone else. That is why the flexible funding provided through the gas tax fund is so important - it lets municipalities and transit systems prioritize what is needed most."

The province will continue to build the next generation of transportation infrastructure by confirming that public transit must be one of the key public services that Ontarians can count on. The budget recommits $56 billion over 10 years to public transit infrastructure, including rapid transit projects in Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, Brampton, Ottawa, and Toronto. Projects outside the GTHA include the extension of GO Rail service to Bowmanville and Niagara.

"Given the unprecedented levels of investment from the federal government for transit infrastructure, it's very important for provinces like Ontario to also be at the table supporting municipalities and transit systems to provide the urban mobility that Canadians need," said Patrick Leclerc, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Association. "Supporting municipalities through a long-term vision as well as a robust gas tax transfer is an excellent model of provincial transit investment as it not only allows for transit expansion projects, but for smart investments in rehabilitation projects, as well."

About OPTA (www.ontariopublictransit.ca)

OPTA is the provincial association representing public transit systems, health and social service agency transportation providers, suppliers to the industry, and government representatives.

About CUTA (www.cutaactu.ca)

CUTA is the national association representing public transit systems, suppliers to the industry, government agencies, individuals and related organizations in Canada.