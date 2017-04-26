Ontario Legislative Assembly Proclaims "Ontario Dentist Day"

All-party collaboration recognizes the great work dentists do in Ontario

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - In recognition of the many contributions the province's dentists make to the oral -- and overall -- health of their communities, and in honour of the year of the Ontario Dental Association's 150th anniversary, the Ontario Legislative Assembly has proclaimed April 26, 2017 as Ontario Dentist Day. The motion was passed in the Legislature with all-party support.

The proclamation of Ontario Dentist Day is especially timely as this is the day Ontario dentists descend on Queen's Park to advocate for sustainable access to oral health-care. Dr. Jack McLister, President of the Ontario Dental Association (ODA) says, "For the past 150 years, Ontario dentists have been committed to educating the public on oral hygiene and advocating for access to dental care for everyone in the province. Dentistry has evolved and progressed tremendously over that time and the ODA and its members had a defining role in shaping the dental care standards we enjoy today."

Ontario Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Dr. Eric Hoskins says, "Oral health is an important component of overall health. Ontario Dentist Day was created to recognize Ontario's dentists and all the hard work they do to deliver high-quality dental care to the people of our province."

Progressive Conservative MPP Steve Clark, who got the ball rolling on the proclamation, says, "I was tremendously proud on behalf of the Ontario PC Caucus to introduce the motion to proclaim April 26 as Ontario Dentist Day. As the ODA celebrates its 150th year, the proclamation recognizes the remarkable contributions dentists have made to the oral health and overall well-being of Ontarians. I'm pleased all parties have come together to celebrate everything dentists do in our communities."

Also celebrating Ontario Dentist Day is NDP health critic and Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas. "Congratulations to Ontario's dentists and the ODA for decades of passionate advocacy on behalf of patients. As we celebrate this 150th anniversary, my wish is that every resident in Ontario could have access to a dentist and oral health care."

For more information on the fascinating history of dentistry in Ontario, go to http://150.oda.ca/.

About the Ontario Dental Association

The ODA has been the voluntary professional association for dentists in Ontario since 1867. Today, we represent more than 9,000, or nine in 10, dentists across the province. The ODA is Ontario's primary source of information on oral health and the dental profession. We advocate for accessible and sustainable optimal oral health for all Ontarians by working with health-care professionals, governments, the private sector and the public. For more information, visit www.youroralhealth.ca.