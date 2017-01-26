Ontario Resorts Expect Exceptional Tourist Season

Ontario resorts like Port Cunnington Lodge & Resort in Muskoka anticipate outstanding 2017 tourist season due to rise in visitors from the US

MUSKOKA, ON--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - The USA is in change mode. While there has been lots of talk about trade wars and border security, these threats are not really aimed at Canada. Canada and the US have very balanced trade deficits. Canada actually buys more manufactured goods from the USA than they buy from us. Their biggest purchases from Canada are commodities, in particular, oil. Americans aren't feeling they have a lot of places left to travel to where they feel safe and more important, are appreciated without being judged for the political protectionism wave that is sweeping the nation. Canadians are tied at the hip with Americans. Our culture and values between the two countries are remarkably similar, and we all share relatives on both sides of the border. In straight terms, Americans trust Canadians, and we are each other's closest trading partners and allies.

So where will Americans go on vacation in 2017? US travel to Mexico, Europe, and Asia will be down this year. But, right next door is a welcoming Canada with rule of law and a significant currency discount of about 25%. With attractions and beautiful scenery coast to coast tied to a bargain on the currency play, what's not to like about visiting Canada? Ontario resorts and lodges have much to offer and much to benefit welcoming US visitors to cottage country. There are well-developed attractions and event venues and resort accommodation styles to suit any lifestyle and pocket book. Muskoka, Ontario is very well suited to reap the rewards of American tourism this upcoming summer season. Muskoka is already a world -class tourism brand, and it has easy access to border states and relatively good fly-in access to Toronto and smaller local airports.

"Traditionally US tourist business to Ontario resorts has been about 5%. Most US tourism in Ontario tends to land in Toronto as a result of conferences and tourist shopping. This year more than ever we expect US vacationers to venture further afield. There are not many comfortable vacation destination options for American tourists in far-flung places around the world. There is much political and economic strife around the world, and many countries do not exactly welcome Americans with open arms. In Ontario, we do welcome American tourists with open arms! Canada is a trusted partner and Muskoka is a trusted brand. Fuel prices for vehicle travel are reasonable right now. Many Americans finally have job stability and some expendable cash. Our extremely favourable currency rate seals the deal. We are expecting US visitor numbers to double to around 10% this coming summer season. We had a good year last year, and we are anticipating an even better year in 2017," says Kim Loader Innkeeper of Port Cunnington Lodge and Resort (www.portcunnington.com). The Loader family has been in the resort business for generations, and Port Cunnington Lodge's roots date back over 127 years. Loader knows a thing or two about the Ontario resort business and has seen many cycles come and go. The influx of US tourism is a welcome one that last saw its real peak back in the 1960's.

"While we have kept all of the qualities that have made Port Cunnington Lodge a favourite Muskoka resort for generations of vacationers, we also continue to make improvements and upgrades to the lodge, to provide for today's guests all the comfort and amenities that they would expect to find at a landmark Muskoka resort. While the original Victorian lodge still stands as the centrepiece for activities at Port Cunnington, the number of activities and amenities that are available for our guests today is amazing. Our Lake of Bays resort has tennis, volleyball, basketball, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, water trampolines, slides, games room, fitness room, and many other activities. Throughout the years, Port Cunnington guests could always count on being served delicious home-cooked meals during their stay. Today, we've kicked it up a notch, serving lodge cuisine that is not only delicious but truly a cut above. For casual Muskoka fine dining at its best, our Chef de Cuisine creates inspired menus offering innovative, seasonal dishes that are freshly prepared. Dining is certain to be one of the vacation highlights for anyone visiting Port Cunnington Lodge. We are looking forward to more of our American friends visiting this coming season." adds Loader.

About Port Cunnington Lodge & Resort: A favourite cottage country destination for generations, Port Cunnington Lodge & Resort on scenic Lake of Bays, is a traditional Muskoka lodge that is ideal for family resort vacations, romantic couple's getaways, Algonquin Park holidays, destination weddings, resort conferences, and group events. This historic Muskoka resort offers superior lakefront suites and lakefront cottages that range from one to five bedrooms. All accommodations are tastefully furnished, with full kitchens and fireplaces in most. Port Cunnington Lodge is renowned for its friendly service, fine dining, and exceptional onsite amenities. A top Ontario resort for golfers, Port Cunnington is located near several courses, including the Bigwin Island Golf Club, where tee times for this exclusive private golf course can be arranged for Port Cunnington guests. For more information visit: www.portcunnington.com, or call 1.800.894.1105.