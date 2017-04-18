Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan selects Intelliware Development Inc. as a strategic software delivery partner

Multi-year project on critical system update using Agile delivery methodologies

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Intelliware Development is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership for Agile software development services with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers').

Ontario Teachers' is embarking on a modernization of its pension benefit administration applications.

Intelliware was selected for their proven track record of project delivery, their expertise with Agile delivery methods and Ontario Teachers' technologies of choice, a local presence, and their team-based 'build software solutions together' approach.

"The engagement with Ontario Teachers' is a perfect fit with our value proposition and our delivery focused culture", states Greg Betty, Intelliware CEO. "They were looking for the best people and a proven Agile delivery process that supported their strategic goals for this project. We are happy and excited to work closely with Ontario Teachers' and deliver on their important strategic initiative."

Highlights of the engagement include:

Tightly integrated co-team delivery with Ontario Teachers' staff

State-of-the-art toolsets to support Agile and distributed teams

Full software development service offerings including architectural design, UX/UI, development, business analysis and quality engineering

Working with and helping to advance DevOps practices

Modernization of their pension benefit administration applications platform with incremental releases to production

About Ontario Teacher's

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') is Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $175.6 billion in net assets at December 31, 2016. It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an average annualized rate of return of 10.1% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 318,000 active and retired teachers.

About Intelliware Development Inc.

Intelliware is a custom software development services provider based in Toronto, Canada. Using an Agile approach, Intelliware offers high velocity, reliable software services to deliver high quality software for its clients. Intelliware is engaged as a technical partner by a wide range of local, national and global organizations in sectors that span Financial Services, Healthcare, ICT, Retail, and Manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.intelliware.com.