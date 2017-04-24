OntarioMD appoints new skills-based Board of Directors to guide strategic direction

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - OntarioMD is pleased to announce that it has concluded its search for a new Board of Directors to guide the company to achieve its vision and mission to expand the adoption and enhanced use of digital health solutions for community-based physicians and to further support its new strategic direction.

"Our new Board of Directors brings a wealth of leadership experience, skills and perspectives on Ontario's health care system that will serve the digital health needs of Ontario's physicians well and ensure alignment with the goals of our stakeholders," said Sarah Hutchison, CEO of OntarioMD. "I look forward to working with our Directors to drive our strategic objectives to support the efficient and effective delivery of patient care."

The new Board is made up of six members -- four physicians and two senior executives -- with a mix of expertise in health care, digital health, strategy and governance. The new Board assumed its responsibilities on April 1, 2017 and members will serve for a two-year term. The six members of the Board are:

Dr. Gregory Athaide (Chair)

Dr. Rachel Bevan

Dr. David Daien

Dr. Kevin Glasgow

Ms. Tara McCarville

Mr. Ken Smith

In addition to the six-member Board, Mr. Tom Magyarody, CEO, Ontario Medical Association, is an ex-officio member.

The new Board continues the strong support and dedication provided by the previous Board which guided OntarioMD during its previous mandate to assist community-based family physicians and specialists to adopt and use certified electronic medical records (EMRs). OntarioMD would like to thank the former Board Chair, Dr. Richard Tytus, and Board members Dr. Ed Brown and Dr. Stephen Chris for their commitment to enabling OntarioMD's successes resulting in over 14,000 physicians using EMRs and innovative technologies such as its award-winning Health Report Manager (HRM), eNotifications, eConsult and the Ontario Laboratories Information System (OLIS). These technologies integrated with certified EMRs are tools used by Ontario physicians every day to improve the quality of patient care.

About OntarioMD

OntarioMD manages programs and services that connect physician practices that use certified EMRs to more patient data collected outside primary care settings. OntarioMD also supports Ontario's physicians with practical advice from Peer Leaders and experienced Practice Advisors who help them optimize their EMR use to enhance patient care and achieve greater practice efficiency. The organization also offers valuable, fully-accredited educational opportunities for physicians annually at the EMR Every Step Conference series.

Over 14,000 physicians are participating in OntarioMD services: Health Report Manager (HRM), eNotifications, Provincial eConsult Initiative, OLIS Deployment, EMR Physician Dashboard, Peer Leader Program, EMR Practice Enhancement Program, EMR Adoption Program. For more information about these services, please visit OntarioMD.ca.