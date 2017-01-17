Open-IX Announces PTC'17 Participation and Appoints New Board Officers

Appointments Include Board Chairman, Vice Chairman, Treasurer and Secretary

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Open-IX Association, (OIX), a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association formed to promote better standards for data center interconnection and Internet exchanges, today announces that four new members have been elected to serve on the Open-IX Board of Directors. New additions to the Board are Martin Hannigan, Chairman; Eli Scher, Vice Chairman; David Temkin, Treasurer; and Robert DeVita; Secretary. The other board members include Vinay Nagpal, Matt Griswold and Greg Hankins. The Board was reconstituted this past November as a result of board elections held at the Open-IX AGM on November 1, 2016.

Additionally, Open-IX is participating at the Pacific Telecommunications Council's (PTC) 39th annual conference, PTC'17, taking place Jan. 15-18 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village® Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii. As the premier telecommunications event for the Asia-Pacific region, this conference is an excellent opportunity for global executives and business leaders to network and strategize for 2017, and to catch up with the Open-IX team.

"I am excited to return to the Open-IX board and appreciate the support given by everyone to select me as the Chairperson of the Board," states Martin Hannigan, Open-IX co-founder. "We look forward to continued growth and our participation at PTC."

The Open-IX Board is comprised of volunteer representatives from the Internet community, converging to create a better, safer, stronger and fairer Internet. Open-IX aims to increase the reliability, resiliency and competitiveness of massive-scale interconnection for all. The Board of Directors is leading this initiative and promoting the importance of the standards to the industry.

Open-IX, with the help of broad participation of interconnect and data center professionals, has successfully developed Internet Exchange Point (IXP) and data center consensus-based community standards. It has certified over 20 data centers and 10 IXPs across three continents since its establishment in 2013.

To meet with the Open-IX team at #PTC17, please email marketing@open-ix.org.

OIX is an Internet community effort to improve the landscape of Internet peering and massive-scale interconnection. We encourage the development of neutral and distributed Internet exchanges while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the Internet community. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity, and improve overall Internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts massive-scale interconnection in fragmented markets. More information about OIX can be found by visiting www.open-ix.org.