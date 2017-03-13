OPEN MINDS Awarded Multiple Domains Of $1.2B SAMHSA IDIQ Contract

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - OPEN MINDS has announced it has received two awards for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), performance-based contract. The contract, valued at $1.2B over five years, is divided into five domains:

Domain I: Feasibility, Pilot and Evaluation Projects

Domain II: Statistical Projects

Domain III: Policy Analysis and Program Related Projects

Domain IV: Communication Projects

Domain V: Technical Assistance and Training Projects

OPEN MINDS was selected as a prime contractor for Technical Assistance and Training Projects (Domain V), as well as a subcontractor for Policy Analysis and Program Related Projects (Domain III).

"Our team is honored to be among elite groups selected for this key national initiative. We look forward to leveraging our 30+ years of experience and market data to help SAMHSA deliver the services that will ultimately improve the trajectory of the health and human service industry," said Monica Oss, OPEN MINDS CEO.

SAMHSA, a division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) charged with reducing the impact of substance use disorders and mental illness on America's communities, opens the IDIQ contract for bid every five years. The contract, which is awarded to a small, select group of leading organizations in the field, provides the exclusive opportunity to participate in national projects and task orders for SAMHSA officials. Specifications for task orders are issued and released throughout the course of the five-year contract and aim to help SAMHSA improve technical, management, and administrative operations by reducing the amount of time and labor required to obtain critical services and products.

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children & family services; intellectual & developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care, reentry & diversion; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 150+ associates help provide the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers. Learn more at www.openminds.com.