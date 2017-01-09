OPEN MINDS Children's Services Executive Learning Community Re-Launches With New Benefits; New Focus On Innovation & Strategy For Child-Serving Organizations

The Next Generation Forum On Children's Services -- An OPEN MINDS Learning Community adds increased emphasis on emerging program models and the sustainability of child-serving organizations

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - The challenges to child-serving organizations are numerous -- more managed care, more value-based reimbursement, more competition. To provide specific market intelligence and management tools needed by executives of these organization, OPEN MINDS is adding new features to its children's services executive learning community, the OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services.

"With the unique challenges children's services executives face, there isn't one comprehensive online learning community focused solely on helping these executives combat these challenges, while also providing the valuable networking opportunities, management insights, and case study presentations necessary to learn from their peers and expert advisors in the field," said OPEN MINDS chief executive officer Monica Oss. "This is why we created the OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services, the only online learning community for children's services executives looking to ensure their organizations have the innovation and strategy insights to thrive in today's marketplace."

The enhanced membership benefits include:

Weekly Briefings & One-On-One Conversation With Our Learning Community Advisors - These weekly briefings offer members access to emerging trends and strategies from across the country with expert analysis from OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum Advisors, OPEN MINDS senior associates, Howard Shiffman, MA, and Paul Neitman, LMSW. Weekly briefings feature current developments and "breaking news" in children's services and include a preliminary analysis of potential impacts on organizations.

- These bi-monthly webinars offer members an opportunity to learn strategies for success with key operational issues and cutting-edge programs from organizations in the children's services marketplace. These interactive, case study webinars feature firsthand insights and tactics to overcome some of today's biggest market challenges. All webinars will be recorded and archived for future reference. View these upcoming webinars and member events at https://www.openminds.com/next-generation-forum/ OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services Industry Library - Members receive access to an extensive curated library of market intelligence, resources, and request for proposals (RFPs) on children's services policy, funding, organizational development, and other key issues impacting child-serving organizations.

To cost to participate in the OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services is $60 per month, per member. To learn more about the OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum on Children's Services or to join, please visit https://www.openminds.com/next-generation-forum/ or contact Howard Shiffman or Wyatt Delaney at 717-334-1329 or wdelaney@openminds.com.

ABOUT The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services

The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services is an online learning community exclusively for executives of organizations providing health and social services for children. With the rapid changes and market challenges face by children's services organizations, this exclusive group provides executives with the market intelligence and management insights needed to effectively prepare their organizations to survive and thrive in the changing children's services marketplace. To learn more about this innovative, new program visit: https://www.openminds.com/next-generation-forum/.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children and family services; intellectual and developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com.