OPEN MINDS Launches National Health Plan Survey Of Behavioral Health Population Health Strategies

Survey Launches February 13, 2017; Open for participation through March 15

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - OPEN MINDS has launched a new market intelligence survey of health plans across the nation to collect information on their current and future population health management strategies to optimize behavioral health benefits and systems. Today, over 4,000 health plans received an invitation to participate.

The survey will collect data on health plan practices in six key areas:

Use of analytics-driven tools to identify high-risk consumers and consumers with serious mental illness (SMI) Consumer access strategies such as the use telemental health services, treatment tools delivered via mobile phone or online portal, patient portals, expanded use of intensive outpatient programs Consumer engagement strategies such as online consumer health engagement tools, mobile apps for consumer engagement with self-care, recovery self-management tools, and shared decision-making initiatives Integrated care coordination strategies such as specialty care coordination programs, behavioral health care navigators, emergency department diversion programs for behavioral emergencies, pharmacy lock-in programs, and behavioral health readmission prevention programs Behavioral health quality of care strategies such as reimbursement to support specific evidence-based practices, patient-centered medical home certification requirements, mandatory participation in peer-based quality review networks, specialty "centers of excellence," and minimum CME requirement for professionals in specific behavioral health categories Provider partnership models such as specialty behavioral health service system management 'carve-out' contracts, pay-for-performance for behavioral health provider organizations in fee-for-service reimbursement systems, and episodic, bundled, or case rate payment for specific acute episodes

"This will be the only contemporary national dataset of health plan behavioral health management strategies," said OPEN MINDS chief executive officer, Monica E. Oss. "Health plan strategies have moved from traditional horizontal 'carve out' models to a range of strategies focused on discrete populations with a range of addictive and mental health disorders. We are going to use this data to provide the health care community with an up-to-date picture of the current landscape."

Only participating health plan executives will receive a summary of the national survey results. Health plan executives who would like to confirm that their organization is on the survey list, contact the study manager, Dr. Paul Block, at 717-334-1329 or pblock@openminds.com.

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children and family services; intellectual and developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com.