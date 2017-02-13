OPEN MINDS Launches National Health Plan Survey Of Behavioral Health Population Health Strategies

SOURCE: OPEN MINDS
Survey Launches February 13, 2017; Open for participation through March 15
GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - OPEN MINDS has launched a new market intelligence survey of health plans across the nation to collect information on their current and future population health management strategies to optimize behavioral health benefits and systems. Today, over 4,000 health plans received an invitation to participate.
The survey will collect data on health plan practices in six key areas:
"This will be the only contemporary national dataset of health plan behavioral health management strategies," said OPEN MINDS chief executive officer, Monica E. Oss. "Health plan strategies have moved from traditional horizontal 'carve out' models to a range of strategies focused on discrete populations with a range of addictive and mental health disorders. We are going to use this data to provide the health care community with an up-to-date picture of the current landscape."
Only participating health plan executives will receive a summary of the national survey results. Health plan executives who would like to confirm that their organization is on the survey list, contact the study manager, Dr. Paul Block, at 717-334-1329 or pblock@openminds.com.
OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children and family services; intellectual and developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care; and juvenile justice.
Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
OPEN MINDSTelephone: 717-334-1329Contact: OPEN MINDS Executive Education Events Team163 York Street Gettysburg, PA 17325www.openminds.comEmail: info@openminds.com
