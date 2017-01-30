OPEN MINDS Launches Stats For Strategy Series With Top Medicaid Managed Care Plans & Medicare Advantage Insurers

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - More managed care, new financing models, changing service delivery and care management requirements -- these factors are all shaping the health and human service market and require executives of payer and provider organizations to build a new strategy for success. To help organizations build strategies and position to compete in the market, OPEN MINDS has released a new market intelligence series on the data health and human services organizations need to make strategic decisions for success in today's changing market.

The OPEN MINDS Stats For Strategy Series takes the guesswork out of decisionmaking for organizations serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Through in-depth analysis and compilation, the OPEN MINDS Market Intelligence Team has developed this series to provide executives with insights on the information needed to inform future strategy. The Stats For Strategy Series showcases key data executives and organizations need in an easy to read format. Topics explored in the series include the top health plans by payer, the largest accountable care organizations (ACOs), and largest provider organizations by market. Resources in the Stats For Strategy Series include:

"With the mass amounts of change being seen in today's health and human services market, executives are looking for the market intelligence necessary to make informed strategic decisions to ensure success for their organizations," said Addalena Virtus, Publications Manager of OPEN MINDS. "Because of this influx of executives looking for management best practices and strategic market insights, our team has focused on developing these tools for health and human services organizations to make better decisions. Our team is dedicated to continuing to develop new tools and resources throughout the year designed to bring executives the information and insights necessary to remain competitive and sustainable."

The OPEN MINDS Stats For Strategy Series is available for purchase in the OPEN MINDS e-store here: https://www.openminds.com/downloads/category/industry-publications/stats-for-strategy/

OPEN MINDS Market Intelligence Team publishes a number of unique and valuable resources for executives of health and human services organizations looking to remain competitive and sustainable in the marketplace. To learn more about the resources published and how to become a members of The OPEN MINDS Circle, visit: https://www.openminds.com/membership/, and follow OPEN MINDS on Twitter @openmindseditor to learn more about upcoming events and resources available.

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children & family services; intellectual & developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care, reentry & diversion; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com.