OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services To Explore Current Market Opportunities & Organizational Reinvention Strategies At Annual Summit

Full-day children's services executive education event to be held on February 15 in Clearwater Beach, Florida showcases value-based contracting models and strategies for cross system collaboration

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Services to vulnerable children across the country are changing rapidly. The shift to a more comprehensive approach to care along with the increase in performance-based collaborative models of care have changed the way services are being delivered to children. This will be the focus of the 2017 OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services Annual Summit.

The theme for this year's OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services Annual Summit will focus on re-inventing children's services -- the challenges and opportunities of today's children's services marketplace. This full-day executive event will be held on February 15, 2017 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida.

The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services Annual Summit is designed to provide executives of children's services organizations with the tools, knowledge, and insights necessary to thrive in the ever-changing children's services marketplace -- and the opportunity to work together to figure out how best to use them. Our faculty will explore strategies for increasing your competitive advantage, new cross system models of care, keys to successful value-based contracting, and tips for building a sustainable, performance-driven organization. Our faculty will include:

Karen Yarberry, Executive Director, Jefferson Hills

Nancy Rostoni, State Manager, Performance Based Child Welfare System, Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Children's Services Agency

Sarah Fine, Former Director of Clinical Excellence and Director of Community Based Services, Psychological Centers

Monica Oss, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN MINDS

Howard Shiffman, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS & OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum Co-Chair

Paul Neitman, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS & OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum Co-Chair

This executive education event is free of charge for members of the OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services. Non-members can attend the Summit for $95. To learn more or register for the event, visit: https://www.openminds.com/event/re-inventing-childrens-services/

If you are not a member and would like more information on the OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services and how to become a member, please contact Wyatt Delaney at OPEN MINDS at wdelaney@openminds.com or visit: https://www.openminds.com/downloads/next-generation-forum-childrens-services/.

ABOUT The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services

The OPEN MINDS Next Generation Forum On Children's Services is an online learning community exclusively for executives of organizations providing health and social services for children. With the rapid changes and market challenges faced by children's services organizations, this exclusive group provides executives with the market intelligence and management insights needed to effectively prepare their organizations to survive and thrive in the changing children's services marketplace. To learn more, visit: https://www.openminds.com/downloads/next-generation-forum-childrens-services/.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national health and human service industry market intelligence firm. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates provide innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.