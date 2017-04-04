OPEN MINDS Thought Leader, Monica Oss, To Give Keynote Address On Changing Health Plan Perspectives On Behavioral Health At Upcoming Avondale Partners 2017 Behavioral Healthcare Conference

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - OPEN MINDS founder and chief executive officer, Monica E. Oss will keynote the upcoming Avondale Partners 2017 Behavioral Healthcare Conference. This one-day event, taking place on April 6th in Nashville, Tennessee, will feature presentations and panel discussions focused on areas of health care related to addiction treatment, advanced diagnostics and treatment protocols, Autism Spectrum Disorder, eating disorder treatment, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), and the role of data analytics and health care information technology for improving behavioral health care.

During her keynote address, Ms. Oss will provide an overview of health and human services market trends and explore the changing health plan perspectives on behavioral health. This session will highlight:

Current U.S. spending on behavioral health and long-term services and supports

The increasing use of managed care financing and the trends in health plans

"Super-utilizers," health care spending, and behavioral health

Health plan approaches to behavioral health system optimization

The changing role of behavioral health providers in health plans

Emerging issues for the behavioral health field

"The role of behavioral health providers in health plans is changing dramatically. And in an already turbulent market, executives of these organizations need to remain informed and willing to change in order to succeed," said Monica Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. "Events like this conference are a great way for behavioral health providers and other industry participants to gain the insights and advice of industry leaders to ensure their organizations remain competitive and sustainable."

Avondale Partners, LLC is a health care focused investment banking and wealth management boutique. It provides investment banking services including mergers and acquisitions advisory services and capital-raising execution for public companies, private companies and private equity firms. Avondale Partners was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more, visit: www.avondalepartnersllc.com

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children and family services; intellectual and developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

