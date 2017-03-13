Open-Silicon Announces IoT Gateway SoC Platform

Multiple IoT solutions, including smart city and industrial, are possible with a single gateway SoC

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Underscoring its commitment to the IoT market, Open-Silicon today announced the development of an IoT gateway SoC platform that enables complete Spec2Chip development of custom silicon solutions for emerging IoT gateway applications. This highly-integrated, fully-customizable IoT gateway platform is targeted for a wide variety of smart city gateway applications, such as lighting, metering and parking; traffic monitoring, management and surveillance; building automation and control; and industrial monitoring and control.

Open-Silicon's IoT Gateway SoC Platform is the newest addition to the company's IoT SoC platform portfolio, which includes the previously announced IoT Edge SoC Platform. Through partnerships with Atoll Solutions and Wirepas, Open-Silicon has successfully developed a highly integrated IoT SoC reference platform capable of addressing multiple solutions. Atoll provided the reference board and software expertise that enables the multitude of wired and wireless interfaces. Wirepas supplied the connectivity technology that enables the gateway to operate at 2.4 GHz and sub-GHz simultaneously over large distances, thereby enabling multiple IoT applications. These collaborative efforts have resulted in a reference platform that offers a modular design that is fully customizable to enable multiple solutions on a single gateway SoC, while reducing BOM costs and speeding time to market.

Open-Silicon's IoT Gateway SoC Platform is based on a custom SoC powered by the ARM® multi-core Cortex®-A9 CPU, operating at 1 GHz, and featuring multiple hardware accelerators and high-speed interfaces. It also includes built-in security with a CPU offload engine, multiple RF and wireless mesh interface options, and headroom for edge analytics. Additionally, the platform enables ready-to-deploy customized applications.

"Atoll Solutions is excited to be part of this collaboration to offer a customizable IoT gateway SoC reference platform targeted for smart city applications. This IoT gateway SoC platform, coupled with Atoll Solutions' sensor nodes and customization services, provides customers with an opportunity to build scalable, cost-optimized and ready-to-deploy smart city solutions," said Jithu Niruthambath, CEO of Atoll Solutions.

"We are very proud and happy to be part of this partner ecosystem. Our protocol for decentralized IoT connectivity enables unlimited scale and industrial-level reliability. This partnership is a true symbiosis of hardware and software. The end result is a fit-for-purpose solution for large-scale IoT," said Teppo Hemiä, CEO of Wirepas.

"Our complete end-to-end IoT SoC platform portfolio enables efficient hardware and software partitioning, custom IP integration and device software development during custom SoC development for IoT Gateway and Edge devices," said Vasan Karighattam, VP of engineering, Open-Silicon. "The key to creating cost effective custom silicon for the IoT will be the platform approach as it reduces risk, schedule and cost."

Visit booth #3-641 in Exhibition Hall 3 at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany, March 14 - 16, 2017 to learn more about Open-Silicon's IoT SoC platforms and other innovative custom SoC solutions.

About Open-Silicon

Open-Silicon transforms ideas into system-optimized ASIC solutions within the time-to-market parameters desired by customers. The company enhances the value of customers' products by innovating at every stage of design -- architecture, logic, physical, system, software, IP -- and then continues to partner to deliver fully tested silicon and platforms. Open-Silicon applies an open business model that enables the company to uniquely choose best-in-industry IP, design methodologies, tools, software, packaging, manufacturing and test capabilities. The company has partnered with over 150 companies, ranging from large semiconductor and systems manufacturers to high-profile start-ups, and has successfully completed 300+ designs and shipped over 125 million ASICs to date. Privately held, Open-Silicon employs over 250 people in Silicon Valley and around the world. To learn more, visit www.open-silicon.com

