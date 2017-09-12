Open-Silicon Completes Successful Silicon Validation of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) IP Subsystem Solution

Silicon validation in TSMC's 16nm FinFET technology and interoperability with HBM2 memory; Silicon-proven SoC solution enables next generation high bandwidth applications

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Open-Silicon, a system-optimized ASIC solution provider, today announced it has successfully completed silicon validation of its High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) IP subsystem in TSMC's 16nm FinFET technology in combination with TSMC's CoWoS® 2.5D silicon interposer technology and HBM2 memory. This full IP subsystem solution includes an HBM2 controller, PHY and interposer I/O, and completes the critical components needed for the successful integration of HBM2 memory into ASIC system-in-package (SiP) designs. Silicon results of the 2.5D HBM2 ASIC SiP validation/evaluation platform will be presented via a technical paper titled, "High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) IP Subsystem Silicon Validation and Interoperability with HBM2 Memory Die Stack" at the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum on September 13, 2017, in Santa Clara, CA. The solution will also be demonstrated at Open-Silicon's booth at the event.

This silicon validation demonstrates functional validation and interoperability between Open-Silicon's HBM2 IP subsystem and HBM2 memory. Data rates of 1.6Gbps/2Gbps were successfully achieved on the HBM2 SiP solution in TSMC's 16nm technology.

"The successful silicon validation of our HBM2 IP subsystem is a significant step forward in enabling the next generation of high bandwidth applications using Open-Silicon's HBM-based solutions. It further reinforces our commitment to 2.5D ASIC designs and other memory intensive ASIC-based platforms," said Taher Madraswala, President and CEO, Open-Silicon. "This achievement also sets the stage for our next generation multi-port Advanced eXtensible Interface (AXI) based HBM2 IP subsystem, which will target 2.4Gbps per-pin data rates, and beyond, in TSMC's 7nm technology."

"Open-Silicon's successful silicon validation of an HBM2 IP subsystem in 16nm means that volume production of HBM2 ASIC SiPs are now a reality," said Herb Reiter, President, eda2asic Consulting, Inc. and author of the most recent Multi-Die IC User Guide, co-sponsored by the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance). "The benefit to the industry is significant, in that system developers of high bandwidth applications can minimize risk and time-to-market by having access to a complete silicon-proven HBM IP subsystem, and design/manufacturing of HBM2 ASIC SiPs from a single vendor."

Availability

The HBM2 IP subsystem solution is available for 2.5D ASIC design starts and also as a licensable Intellectual Property (IP) subsystem. Open-Silicon's comprehensive list of deliverables includes, synthesizable RTL, examples of CAD scripts, a test bench, assertions for user interface and configuration registers, the PHY, and I/O delivery as a single hardened IP block (GDS II, LVS netlist, Verilog models for simulations, .lib timing model, LEF), and documentation (specification, data sheets) to ease integration and accelerate complete system development.

About Open-Silicon HBM2 IP Subsystem Solution

The HBM2 IP subsystem fully complies with the HBM2 JEDEC® standard, translates user requests into HBM command sequences (ACT, Pre-Charge) and handles memory refresh, bank/page management and power management on the interface. It includes the PHY and custom die-to-die I/O needed to drive the interface between the logic die and the memory die-stack on the 2.5D interposer. It features data transfer rates of up to 1.6/2Gbps per-pin at up to 5mm interposer route trace lengths. This enables a full 8-channel connection from a 16nm SoC to a single HBM2 memory stack at 2Gbps, achieving bandwidths up to 256GB/s.

Open-Silicon's HBM2 IP subsystem addresses the implementation challenges associated with interoperability, 2.5D design, overall SiP design, packaging, test and manufacturing. Multiple built-in test and diagnostic features, such as probe pads and loop-back for issue isolation within the various IP subsystem components, not only address the test and debug challenges, but help in yield management and yield improvement while ramping HBM2 ASIC designs into volume production. For more information, visit www.open-silicon.com/high-bandwidth-memory-ip.

About Open-Silicon

Open-Silicon transforms ideas into system-optimized ASIC solutions within the time-to-market parameters desired by customers. The company enhances the value of customers' products by innovating at every stage of design -- architecture, logic, physical, system, software and IP -- and then continues to partner to deliver fully tested silicon and platforms. Open-Silicon applies an open business model that enables the company to uniquely choose best-in-industry IP, design methodologies, tools, software, packaging, manufacturing and test capabilities. The company has partnered with over 150 companies ranging from large semiconductor and systems manufacturers to high-profile start-ups, and has successfully completed 300+ designs and shipped over 130 million ASICs to date. Privately held, Open-Silicon employs over 250 people in Silicon Valley and around the world. To learn more, please visit www.open-silicon.com.

