Open Source and Big Data Analytics Experts to Speak on Data Processing with Arrow and Parquet and Security in Hadoop at Strata+Hadoop World 2017

In pursuit of speed and efficiency, big data processing is continuing its logical evolution toward columnar execution. A number of key big data technologies have or will soon have in-memory columnar capabilities. This includes Kudu, Ibis, Drill, and many others. In a joint session, Jacques Nadeau, vice president of Apache Arrow, and Julien Le Dem, vice president of Apache Parquet, will discuss the future of columnar data processing and the hardware trends it can take advantage of.

Additionally, Yuliya Feldman will discuss security's role in the world of big data and the options and frameworks like SASL (simple authentication and security layer) and JAAS (Java authentication and authorization service) that plug into different security alternatives and support multiple security types at the same time.

Details on Dremio featured conference sessions:

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 4:20 PM

Where: LL21 B

What: Yuliya Feldman, principal software engineer at Dremio, will present "Pluggable security in Hadoop," and discuss security option including Frameworks like SASL (simple authentication and security layer) and JAAS (Java authentication and authorization service).

When: Thursday, March 16 at 1:50 PM

Where: LL20 B

What: Jacques Nadeua, CTO and co-founder at Dremio, and Julien Le Dem, principal architect, will lead the session, "The future of column-oriented data processing with Arrow and Parquet." They will discuss why Apache Parquet and Arrow matter and what their roles in the evolution of the big data ecosystem are as well explore the hardware trends that will benefit Parquet and Arrow in the future.

Julien Le Dem will also be hosting an Office Hour to discuss columnar data processing and hardware trends, on Thursday, March 16 at 3:30 pm at Table A.

