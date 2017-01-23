Open the Door to the Unexpected - Bethesda Marriott Unveils Contemporary Design

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Designed with extensive research, the new guestrooms at the Bethesda Marriott will set the new standard for hotel rooms and give guests a sophisticated space to unwind at the end of the day. Gone are the carpets, desks and traditional closets. In their place, beautiful hard floors, a small table that can be used to work from the bed or the room's comfortable couch, open closets and shelves, and multiple easy to access USB ports and electrical plugs so you can charge all of your devices.

"Today's travelers are looking for a modern guest room that allows them to escape the stresses of everyday life. Our new room is that place. From the layout to the little touches, the room was designed to meet the needs of today's travelers," said Keith McNeill, general manager, Bethesda Marriott. "This room is intended for the person who seamlessly blends work and play."

Rooms have a wide-open feeling with hard surface floors, a neutral palette, and artwork providing a sense of calm while reflecting the energy of DC. Wood and metal finishes are juxtaposed with soft, organic surfaces. The traditional desk has been replaced with a table that can be moved to wherever in the room the guest prefers to work.

Based on guest feedback that some travelers don't unpack their suitcases for fear of leaving items behind, the room features open shelving and space to hang clothes along with a bench. There are two drawers under the bench for those who want a space to store items out of view.

Redesigned bathrooms feature sliding barn doors that make the most of the room's real estate. Many of the bathrooms now have walk in rain showers. The Thann bathroom amenities complete the spa-like experience for guests.

The guestroom is just one component of the Bethesda Marriott's complete renovation. The hotel's new ballrooms and meeting rooms have a sophisticated, streamlined new look with a color palette of greys, contemporary lighting fixtures and new chairs framed in brushed steel with charcoal-colored fabric.

The hotel's restaurant and lobby have also transformed. The new restaurant, Cooper's Mill, features natural surfaces such as reclaimed wood and will serve the freshest local cuisine from the Mid-Atlantic region. The Bethesda Marriott's new Greatroom lobby offers guests spaces to relax, socialize and work with friends and colleagues or by themselves. WiFi is free in the Bethesda Marriott's lobby and is free to all Marriott Rewards members in the guestroom as well.

Just outside Washington, DC in Bethesda, Maryland, the hotel is adjacent to the Metro's Red Line and is one mile from the National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This location makes it an ideal hotel for business, group and leisure travelers. For more information check out the hotel's website or connect through the Bethesda Marriott's social media, including Facebook; Twitter; and Instagram. To find out more about the hotel's transformation visit MarriottBethesdaTransformation.com.

