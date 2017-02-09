OpenAire reaches new heights at Grand Prairie waterpark - Epic Waters

Epic Waters indoor waterpark completes its second milestone with the construction of a 83-foot-high, retractable roof cupola/slide tower

Just a few weeks after installing the final aluminum rafters on the incredible Epic Waters indoor waterpark in Grand Prairie, Texas, renowned retractable roof designer OpenAire is about to put the cherry on top of this great design by completing the frame for the park's eye-catching cupola. This enclosure will reach 83 feet high at its peak and house Epic Waters' waterslide stair tower. Its installation is another milestone in the City of Grand Prairie's ambitious project to create The Epic Grand Central: a 172-acre community center that will bring a first ever indoor and outdoor recreation space to the heart of the city. Epic Waters will offer year-round aquatic fun to The Epic's visitors, thanks to a custom-designed 160-foot by 384-foot retractable enclosure from OpenAire.

Already a visible icon on the Grand Prairie skyline, this new cupola will be seen for miles around. Grand Prairie residents have watched with excitement over the past few weeks as OpenAire's enclosure has taken shape. This week, the completion of the park's cupola will put the crowning touch on Epic Waters. From inside this tower, some of the USA's biggest and boldest waterslides will send guests through 62,000 square feet of sunbathed aquatic space. Once this grand cupola is installed, the OpenAire team can begin installing Epic Waters' 36 motorized operable roof panels, plus 4 operable panels above the cupola, which will open to the sunlight and fresh air in summertime but close quickly at the touch of a button during cold or inclement weather. With so many great features, The Epic Grand Central and Epic Waters are shaping up to be an amazing place like nothing Grand Prairie has seen before.

About OpenAire

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, environmentally conscious retractable roof structures and skylights for over 25 years. We bring unique visions to life from initial design to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of our projects include four cruise liners in Royal Caribbean's new Quantum series of ships; the Rooftop Bar at the Refinery Hotel in New York NY; Restoration Hardware's "RH Gallery" in Chicago IL; Fort Lewis College Observatory for the Geosciences, Physics and Engineering Hall in Durango, CO; Aqua Sferra Water Park (the biggest aluminum dome in the world) in Donetsk, Ukraine; Kalahari in Pocono Mountains PA (the largest waterpark under one roof in the USA); Tropicana Water Park in Stadthagen, Germany; Jay Peak Ski Resort's Pump House Indoor Waterpark in Jay, VT; the Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas NV; and a pool enclosure at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel in Toronto, ON. To learn more about OpenAire Inc.'s projects and capabilities, visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter. For more details on this project, please e-mail sales@openaire.com.

