OpenClassrooms, Europe's Leading Online Education Platform, Launches in the United States

Global EdTech Leader to Offer Qualified DACA "Dreamers" Free Access to all Course Content and Certifications as part of U.S. Launch with 'Dream On' -- A Free Opportunity for "Dreamers" to Pursue Lifelong Education from OpenClassrooms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - OpenClassrooms, a global online educational platform that offers digital skill building and improvement for students, today announced the launch of its curriculum in the United States. Learning opportunities for prospective students at every level -- from novice to seasoned tech pros -- are now available for the following career paths: iOS Developer, Android Developer, Ruby Developer, Front-end Developer and Product Management, enabling students to land careers in some of today's most cutting-edge industries, such app development, software engineering and others.

OpenClassrooms' expansion to the U.S. reflects the growing business demand for qualified professionals who possess specific digital skills. Currently, there are more than 627,000 unfilled tech occupations in the U.S., and digital careers are showing large margins of projected growth. Mobile application developer, for example, was ranked the 'Best Job in America' in 2017 and boasts a 19 percent projected career growth over the next ten years. OpenClassrooms aims to bridge today's technical education gap by empowering consumers with the training they need to enter rapidly growing and ever-evolving technology fields, and by connecting corporations with top talent, trained specifically for the company's needs.

"A paradigm shift is underway in the U.S. and globally: until now, the traditional pillars of education were 'reading, writing and arithmetic'; but as we've shifted to a digital economy, business needs have evolved and ushered in a new era for education," said Pierre Dubuc, co-founder and CEO of OpenClassrooms.

"'Reading, writing and digital skills' -- such as learning to code -- will become the new normal, and, to succeed, students will need to take a three-pronged approach to learning that includes: high-quality course content, customized mentoring programs and hands-on learning opportunities. OpenClassrooms is the premier platform that provides everyone with the opportunity to gain coveted technical skills that are invaluable in today's job market in a flexible, credible online learning environment -- with guaranteed success."

Currently, 100 percent of OpenClassrooms' graduates are employed globally, and all of them were able to obtain positions relevant to their completed course paths within six months of graduation. The company aligns its course options with market needs and delivers high-quality content in order to offer students a Job Guarantee, which provides students with tuition reimbursement if they do not find a job within six months of graduating from a career path.

A key component of OpenClassrooms' success is incorporating traditional human elements into its online learning approach; all students receive a personal mentor to guide them through their learning path via weekly video chats and have access to an online community of peers.

OpenClassrooms' partnership with leading IT service firm Capgemini to advance the concept of an online apprenticeship further validates the company's dedication to incorporating a human element into online learning. The partnership program allows students to acquire on-the-job professional training with an option to hire. To support its continued global growth, OpenClassrooms is in the process of securing additional professional and university partnerships in the U.S. and around the globe.

"When I started developing software more than 10 years ago, it was difficult to find relevant, cutting-edge education resources to help me stay current in a highly competitive profession," said Mike Preble, an OpenClassrooms mentor based in Old Town, Maine. "I have always had a passion for learning, which directed me to education; I am proud to partner with OpenClassrooms to help individuals from around the world find success in emerging, competitive technology fields."

As part of OpenClassrooms' debut in the U.S., the company is kicking off its 'Dream On' initiative, which is an opportunity for "Dreamers" who are recognized by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy (DACA). 'Dream On' allows qualified DACA "Dreamers" to pursue lifelong education from OpenClassrooms with a Premium Solo membership, which provides unlimited access to all OpenClassrooms' courses, free of cost. As of Sept. 4, more than 690,000 "Dreamers" were enrolled in DACA.

"Lifelong learning knows no borders, no barriers and should require little beyond a strong sense of self-discipline, hard work and dedication in order to succeed," Dubuc continued. "It's time that high-quality, flexible, skills-based education become accessible to everyone, and our 'Dream On' program -- which is a free opportunity for 'Dreamers' to pursue lifelong education -- is an excellent example of how we plan to make education accessible to everyone, in every community."

As the leading online education platform in Europe, OpenClassrooms is currently utilized by 3 million monthly users, and features career paths that require approximately 12 months to complete -- faster than the rate of traditional learning methods -- teaching its users valuable skills equivalent to those learned during the pursuit of a traditional undergraduate degree. For more information on OpenClassrooms and to read student testimonials, please visit https://openclassrooms.com.

About OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms is a global online educational platform that offers technology skill building and improvement for all students, at every level. The company is dedicated to helping students achieve their unique professional goals -- whether they're looking to earn a state-recognized degree, or broaden their current career path through technical skill expansion. OpenClassrooms' Job Guarantee program is included -- at no additional cost -- in the course path fee, and ensures students will find a job within 6 months of earning their course path diploma, or the company will reimburse the student for the entire the cost of the completed path.

Launched in 2013, OpenClassrooms was founded by Mathieu Nebra and Pierre Dubuc, who started the company based on the belief that education has no borders and should be accessible to everyone; today, OpenClassrooms continues to follow this philosophy. The online educational platform is available in more than 100 countries with 3.5 million monthly users and over 1,000 online courses. Both business professionals and individuals looking to learn new skillsets benefit from the platform's online, learn-at-your-own-pace approach to learning and one-on-one access to a dedicated mentor. OpenClassrooms has joined forces with more than 40 prestigious corporate, academic and institutional partners, such as Microsoft, IBM and Google, to promote education for all. For more information, visit openclassrooms.com.