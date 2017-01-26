O.penVAPE Presents Donation To Grow for Vets USA

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - O.penVAPE, the world's largest consumer cannabis company underneath brand house Organa Brands, has kicked off a year-long program to benefit Grow for Vets USA, a national, nonpartisan 501(c)(19) Colorado based non-profit organization. The project began with dispensaries in six states distributing free O.penVAPE cannabis oil to veterans on Veterans Day, Friday Nov. 11, and will proceed with a donation-per-purchase program.

O.penVAPE pledged to donate one dollar from each O.penVAPE vaporizer pen sold in stores and online to help veterans gain safer access to cannabis. The results concluded with $4,808 that will be presented to Roger Martin, founder of Grow for Vets USA, Tuesday Jan. 31 at 4:00pm at the O.penVAPE headquarters in Denver, CO. O.penVAPE will continue this program and will also provide licensees free empty cartridges in exchange for distributing free oil.

In 2017, the program will expand to include free oil for veterans on Memorial Day, 4th of July and Veterans Day. O.penVAPE will also host Grow for Vets USA monthly meetings as requested and provide product donations for veterans in the program.

Ralph Morgan, CEO of O.penVAPE, said this is the first time the company has tapped into its network of licensee oil manufacturers in multiple states to support a national charity.

"Our partners in six states are enthusiastic about this program," Morgan said. "We plan to offer Grow for Vets USA a quarterly audit of our fundraising progress and we'll announce the results of the fundraiser on Veterans Day 2017."

Roger Martin, executive director of Grow for Vets USA, said the charity provides veterans the resources and knowledge necessary to obtain or grow safer cannabis. He said new scientific research supports the premise that veterans suffering from chronic pain are benefitting from cannabis.

"Our organization works to help veterans ease their pain by providing easier access to medical cannabis, a more beneficial alternative to opioids," Martin said. "We're very interested in promoting access to safer cannabis as well as a safer delivery system. This is why we are interested in working with O.penVAPE."

Ralph Morgan, CEO of O.penVAPE, cited a March 2016 report from the Veterans Administration that concluded approximately 60 percent of returning soldiers from the Middle East and 50 percent of older generation veterans suffer from chronic pain. He referred to a 2013 analysis by the Center for Investigative Reporting that showed a 270 percent increase in written prescriptions for veterans for opiates over the past 12 years. The report concluded this spike led to heavy opioid addiction and a fatal overdose rate of two times the national average.

"Pharmaceutical dependence and abuse is a national tragedy and our vets are not at fault," Morgan said. "We want to help veterans, our heroes, find a safer path to relief, free of prescription drugs and the dangers associated with prolonged use of addictive drugs."

O.penVAPE's Organa Labs scientists are researching cannabis and developing products that can be used as a safer alternative remedy for chronic pain. Morgan said O.penVAPE will be adding dispensaries participating in the Grow for Vets USA project. Visit www.openvape.com for a list of dispensaries participating in the Grow for Vets USA project.

