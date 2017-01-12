New Webinar Examines How to Manage the Complexity of These Studies and Maintain a Successful Partnership with your CRO

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - As cancer treatments become more focused on personalized care for the patient, understanding the intricacies of immuno-oncology becomes increasingly important.

During a live broadcast on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 10:30am EST (3:30pm GMT), featured speakers Megan Liles, Director of Project Management and Lynn Donald, Project Director, both from Chiltern, will:

Examine the complexity of CAR-T studies including: The general therapeutic process from patient identification to post-infusion Startup considerations Biovigilance

Explore logistics management in a successful CAR-T study including: Identifying key departments and staff for the study Defining the role of the logistical coordinator Other best practices

Review the process for a successful partnership between CRO and investigative site including: Mitigating risk through proper planning Meeting monitoring requirements Meeting monitoring requirements



To learn more about this complimentary online event visit: Operational Excellence in Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trials

About Chiltern

Chiltern, a global contract research organization, is a leading provider of clinical services and solutions in a variety of therapeutic areas with engagement models for biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Chiltern's team of more than 4,300, located across 47 countries, provides comprehensive Clinical Development, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Data & Analysis, Pharmacovigilance and Strategic Regulatory services using a collaborative approach for more efficient clinical trials. Visit Chiltern.com to learn more about how Chiltern is Designed Around You®.

About Xtalks

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127174/Images/Chiltern-Logo-Horz_TaglineRegistered_Screen-2a9e25826ef9915b82d9433993dc1544.jpg