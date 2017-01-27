OPHTHOTECH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ophthotech Corporation - (OPHT)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 13, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ophthotech Corporation ( NASDAQ : OPHT), if they purchased the Company's shares between May 11, 2015 and December 12, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Ophthotech and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that Ophthotech made overtly positive representations about the effectiveness and potential of its treatment Fovista when used in combination with Lucentis, a commercially available anti-vascular endothelial growth factor agent, despite awareness that the phase 3 clinical trial of Fovista would fail to achieve its primary endpoint.

On December 12, 2016, Ophthotech announced that the trial had failed to achieve its primary endpoint, and that Fovista and Lucentis demonstrated a non-statically significant improvement over patients only receiving Lucentis.

On this news, the price of Ophthotech's shares plummeted.

