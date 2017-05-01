Optex Systems Announces 700,000 Share Repurchase

RICHARDSON, TX--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a private purchase of 700,000 shares of its common stock in a private transaction. The transaction was priced at closing sale price on April 28, 2017 of $0.74 per share for a total transaction amount of $518,000. Upon repurchase, the shares will be returned to treasury thereby reducing the total shares outstanding from 8,190,101 to 7,491,101.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities and any stock repurchases shall be made on the open market, subject to strict compliance with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations, and during appropriate trading windows approved by the Board of Directors and Company counsel.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2008 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

