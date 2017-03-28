Optex Systems Receives $1.726 M Purchase Order for its Night Vision Goggle Laser Interference Filter Assemblies

RICHARDSON, TX--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Optex Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today that it has received a purchase order from Harris Corporation in the amount of $1,726,000 to supply Laser Interference Filter (LIF) Assemblies supporting the U.S. Government spares for fielded night vision goggles.

The LIF Assembly attaches to various night vision goggle systems used by both land and air troops of the U.S. Military. This assembly protects the night vision tube from potential laser damage, which can be catastrophic to the tubes operation. The fulfillment of this contract will take place at the Applied Optics Center, a Division of Optex Systems, Inc. According to Bill Bates, General Manager of AOC, "Filters performing these type functions are a core-competency of our business and we are strategically positioned through the combination of large capacity and engineering know-how to remain in a very strong position as a supplier of LIF's and other similar filters to the U.S. Military." Mr. Bates continued, "We are very pleased to continue our business relationship with Harris Corporation and look forward to another successful contract completion, delivered on-time and to our customer's expectations."

Optex Systems and the Applied Optics Center continue to be recognized as premier suppliers of quality optics and optical systems in both commercial and defense markets.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas, based ISO 9001:2008 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and other written reports and oral statements made from time to time by the Company may contain so-called "forward-looking statements," all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by their use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects" and other words of similar meaning. You can identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements are likely to address the Company's growth strategy, financial results and product and development programs. You must carefully consider any such statement and should understand that many factors could cause actual results to differ from the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of other risks and uncertainties, including some that are known and some that are not. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. You should carefully evaluate such statements in light of factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, especially on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. In various filings the Company has identified important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected or historic results. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete list of all potential risks or uncertainties.