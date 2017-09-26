Optimal IdM Honored with CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

Leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions recognized as "Multifactor Solution of the Year"

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced it has been awarded the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Multifactor Solution of the Year. CyberSecurity Breakthrough is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

"We are honored to receive the award of Multifactor Solution of the Year," said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner, Optimal IdM. "This recognition clearly validates Optimal IdM's leadership in identity management and our influence within the global cybersecurity sector. Our customers receive a customizable enterprise identity management solution that meets their specific security and scalability needs at an affordable price. It is The Optimal Difference that puts us ahead of the competition."

OptimalMFA™ is a multi-factor authentication-as-a-service offering that allows customers to implement a variety of MFA solutions using their existing on-prem or cloud federation solutions. OptimalMFA includes Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP), Short Message Service (SMS), Email and Push Authentication. Each can be used as a stand-alone option or in conjunction with a complete Identity Access and Management (IAM) program.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions both on premise and in the cloud as a 100% managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.