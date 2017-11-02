Optimal IdM Named IDaaS "Emerging Star" by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions recognized in latest report

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced it has been named an "Emerging Star" by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its new report, "Market Outlook: Identity as a Service (IDaaS), 2017-2022, Worldwide."

The report provides strategic information to the market participants and users who are responsible for strategic planning, marketing, sales, and purchasing IDaaS solutions. The research also offers knowledge for technology vendors to better understand the market supporting their growth strategies and for users to evaluate different vendor capability, competitive differentiation, and its market position.

"This recognition further confirms our leadership and innovation in the IDaaS space," said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner, Optimal IdM. "Our mission is to partner with our clients to provide a comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solution that meets the specific identity management needs of their organization."

The OptimalCloud is a complete Identity as a Service (IDaaS) federated broker that provides seamless and secure access to thousands of applications using Single Sign-On technology. The OptimalCloud can be used for multi-factor authentication and authorization from any data store -- on-premises or in the cloud.

Optimal IdM was also recently positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Niche Players quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide. Named a Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Identity as a Service: Single Sign-On to the Cloud Report, and featured on the Best Identity Management Solutions list of 2017 by PC Magazine. Optimal IdM received 4 stars and an editor rating of Excellent.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions both on premise and in the cloud as a 100% managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.