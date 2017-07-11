Optimal IdM Named a Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Identity as a Service: Single Sign-On to the Cloud Report

Dominates Product Leadership Category with high marks throughout

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Optimal IdM, a leading provider of identity management solutions, today announced it has been positioned by KuppingerCole as a leader in the Product Leadership Matrix Category of the "Leadership Compass Identity as a Service: Single Sign-On to the Cloud (IDaaS SSO)" report, as well as earning high marks throughout the report.

KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is a tool which provides an overview of a particular IT market segment and identifies the leaders in that market segment. The report covers leaders in innovation, product features, and market reach for Identity as a Service offerings targeting Single Sign-On to the Cloud for all types of users, with primary focus on cloud services but some support for on-premise web applications.

"Our positioning as a leader by KuppingerCole confirms our strengths in serving the enterprise Identity and Access Management marketplace," said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner of Optimal IdM. "It further validates our recent authentication-as-a-service offering, Optimal Authentication Service™, enabling customers the ability to perform various types and levels of authentications, including single and multi-factor."

According the report, Optimal IdM delivers a strong feature set that serves the requirements of enterprise customers well, particularly when it comes to pure-play IDaaS SSO use cases for enterprise users and business partners.

"The offering provides many integrations to SaaS services. Integration to existing directory services is highly flexible, ranging from inbound federation e.g. from business partners, to local directory services and a full broker mode, which allows managing and authenticating users in their current directory services without the need of synching them to a cloud directory," says Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole, "In sum, Optimal IdM's The OptimalCloud is an interesting offering for the IDaaS SSO market, in particular for enterprise-level deployments."

The OptimalCloud™ from Optimal IdM is a complete Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solution with delegated administration and workflow capabilities that can be customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. The OptimalCloud offers a private, secure and dedicated cloud which is essential for meeting corporate security and compliance restrictions. Further to that, The OptimalCloud's built-in cloud reporting system provides real time historical audit record of all activity including detailed granular reporting which is stored in a private database. The OptimalCloud is billed as an affordable, flat monthly fee which fits with budgetary and approval requirements.

Optimal IdM was also recently positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Niche Players quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide and featured on the Best Identity Management Solutions list of 2017 by PC Magazine. Optimal IdM received 4 stars and an editor rating of Excellent.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. We partner with our clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as Federal, State and Local Government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.