Optimal IdM Now OpenID Connect Certified

Leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions strengthens security, compatibility, performance for The OptimalCloud

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced it has received OpenID Connect (OIDC) certifications Basic OP and Implicit OP for The OptimalCloud, strengthening security, compatibility and performance for its customers.

OpenID Connect Certification is a program that enables organizations to certify that their OpenID Connect implementations conform to specified profiles of the OpenID Connect standard. The certification program is a tool to ensure that implementations by different parties will successfully interoperate. The OpenID Foundation is a non-profit organization that manages the efforts to increase adoption of the OpenID standard across the web.

"We are delighted to announce that Optimal IdM is now OpenID certified," said Jeff Bohren, Senior Software Architect, Optimal IdM. "This certification ensures quality and provides customers with assurance that The OptimalCloud adheres to the specifications of the OpenID Connect standard."

The OptimalCloud is a complete Identity as a Service (IDaaS) federated broker that provides seamless and secure access to thousands of applications using Single Sign-On technology. The OptimalCloud can be used for multi-factor authentication and authorization from any data store -- on-premises or in the cloud.

Optimal IdM was also recently positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Niche Players quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide. Named a Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Identity as a Service: Single Sign-On to the Cloud Report, and featured on the Best Identity Management Solutions list of 2017 by PC Magazine. Optimal IdM received 4 stars and an editor rating of Excellent.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with clients to provide comprehensive, fully customizable enterprise level solutions that meet the specific security and scalability needs of their organizations. Optimal IdM offers its solutions both on premise and in the cloud as a 100% managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies, as well as federal, state and local government agencies all over the world. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.