Optimizing the Candidate Journey: Phenom People to Present at talentleadersconnect in London

WHO:

Ed Newman, chief evangelist at Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing

WHAT:

Will present a masterclass roundtable titled, "Optimizing the Candidate Journey," at talentleadersconnect.

WHEN:

Thursday, March 2, 2017

"Optimizing the Candidate Journey" is scheduled to take place at 3:05 p.m. GMT.

WHERE:

The King's Fund

11-13 Cavendish Square

Marylebone

London, U.K.

DETAILS:

By mapping out the candidate journey, employers have the opportunity to create an engaging experience -- one that excites job seekers about the prospect of working for that company. However, even with map in hand, each journey will differ, making it critical that employers consider what job seekers are doing, thinking and experiencing as they move throughout the process. During talentleadersconnect, Ed Newman, chief evangelist at Phenom People, will lead a masterclass roundtable on "Optimizing the Candidate Journey." In this session, Newman will explore the latest candidate experience research, offering attendees actionable insights that can augment their existing approach to recruiting and improve hiring outcomes.

In addition to this session, conference attendees are encouraged to connect with representatives from Phenom People throughout the event. For more information about talentleadersconnect, visit: http://talentleadersconnect.com.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com or learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.